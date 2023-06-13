Johnson Controls enters third year of $15M Community College Partnership Program with 10 new grantees

Since its inaugural year in 2021, Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program has been on track to donate up to $15 million by the end of 2026 to expand access to educational programs in the HVAC, fire, security and digital disciplines.

The program engages students from historically underrepresented groups and supports them in preparing for and embarking on career paths in sustainable building practices.

Each college in the program's third-year cohort received a grant for equipment and/or funding valued at $100,000 ; the grant is potentially renewable for up to three years.

MILWAUKEE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the participants selected for its 2023 Community College Partnership Program. Launched in 2021 to help enroll and graduate students from historically underrepresented groups, the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program will, for the third consecutive year, provide $1 million total in funding and Johnson Controls equipment to 10 community colleges in North America.

"As a leader in green building and sustainable infrastructure, we believe the future of innovation starts with giving students from all backgrounds equal opportunities so they can help build better tomorrows for every community," said Julie Brandt, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. "Following the hugely successful first two years of the Community College Partnership Program, we couldn't be more thrilled to add the third cohort of schools, and to continue to support and train the next generation of technicians in sustainable building industries."

Through this program, Johnson Controls plans to provide $15 million in funding and equipment donations to nonprofit community colleges in support of their HVAC, fire, security and digital academic programs. In addition to the initial grant of up to $100,000, each college is eligible to apply for three years of grant renewals for a potential total grant value of up to $400,000 to serve the needs of future students.

Community College Partnership Program Fosters Hand-On Learning Experiences

Each school selected for the 2023-2024 academic year will receive funding or in-kind donations valued at $100,000. Funding will go toward scholarships, curriculum development, hiring of staff, marketing and recruitment. Johnson Controls equipment donations will be used in the development of training labs for program participants.

The recipient community colleges were all nominated by Johnson Controls employees and are in communities where Johnson Controls has a presence. Employees of Johnson Controls serve as volunteer educators and student mentors, providing advice and real-world experience. Program participants are also eligible for internship and full-time employment opportunities with Johnson Controls.

"At Johnson Controls, we strive to provide students with valuable insights, mentorship and knowledge to empower them to move forward with a successful career in building technology," said Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer, Johnson Controls. "We will continue steering our efforts and initiatives toward preparing the next generation for a rewarding and family-sustaining career path that will have a lasting impact on the future of green buildings and our planet."

2023-2024 Academic Year Community College Partnership Program Recipients

Durham College, Oshawa, Ontario, Canada Gateway Community College, Phoenix, Arizona Harrisburg Area Community College , Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Houston Community College - Central College , Houston, Texas Salt Lake Community College , Salt Lake City, Utah Spartanburg Community College, Spartanburg, South Carolina Trident Community College, North Charleston, South Carolina University of Arkansas Community College-Morrilton, Morrilton, Arkansas University of Hawaii -Maui Campus, Kahului, Hawaii Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, Pennsylvania

All 20 schools from the first two cohorts of the program will also receive a renewal grant this year to continue to support the scholarships and academic programs that are helping to empower student success.

Through the Community College Partnership Program and other initiatives, including our Lincoln Tech Johnson Controls Academy partnership, STEM 101, HVAC learning labs, and more, Johnson Controls grants schools the funding needed to create a pipeline of future buildings experts, ultimately spurring economic development on a local and national level. Johnson Controls is investing in the future of smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, one student at a time.

To learn more about Johnson Controls strategic approach to philanthropy and volunteerism, please visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/community.

