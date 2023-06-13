Blueprint Prep Named "Overall Career Prep Company Of The Year" in 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

A high honor, the award recognizes Blueprint Prep's commitment to lifelong professional prep for professionals in law and medicine

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep , a premier education company specializing in lifelong professional advancement and test preparation, has been named the "Overall Career Prep Company of the Year" in the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from more than 16 different countries throughout the world.

Since its founding in 2005, Blueprint Prep has designed a variety of cutting-edge, personalized offerings to assist learners, such as live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring services, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students,PAs, and NPs, as well as Qbanks for residents and practicing physicians. This suite of resources creates the structure skilled professionals need to build career confidence, enabling a smooth start to their education, a seamless transition from school into the workforce, and ongoing support with milestone exams and other career requirements.

Among Blueprint Prep's most notable achievements are the dramatic improvements its solutions have produced for med school and law school students on admissions tests: the company's bichronous virtual Live Online course gave both LSAT and MCAT students a 15-point score increase on average, while its customizable AI Qbanks spurred a 30x increase in qbank engagement for MCAT students.

"From the first day that a student decides their career path to the day they retire, they will need professional prep, and we know that students at any age will learn more when they're having fun," said James Johnson, managing director of EdTech Breakthrough. "Blueprint Prep is redefining lifelong professional prep by delivering a more engaging learning process over the course of the career journey. Congratulations to the Blueprint Prep team for being our 2023 'Overall Career Prep Company of the Year!'"

Blueprint Prep's proven curriculum and teaching methods, constantly updated materials, and elite instructors and tutors ensure students are prepared for anything they see on an exam, while its AI integration and rich platform analytics allow for deeper and more efficient learning. By focusing on the fundamental skills and knowledge needed for each assessment and then adding tools for customization, like study planners that adapt to student schedules and show them what to study when, Blueprint Prep gives learners the full range of resources they require to maximize their capability.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with this award from EdTech Breakthrough," said Matt Riley, CEO and Co-Founder of Blueprint Prep. "The award is a sign that we have not wavered from our original goal: to offer captivating, entertaining, tech-enabled prep that intuitively prepares students and professionals to face the high-stakes situations they'll experience, in turn empowering them to improve their own lives and the lives of others."

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks, tutoring, and live study groups for residents, practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its acquisitions of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

