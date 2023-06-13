2023 World Power Battery Conference Kicks off in Yibin, China

YIBIN, China, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, the 2023 World Power Battery Conference, sponsored by Sichuan Province and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, with the theme of "New Green Power for the Future and New Growth-driver for the World", opened in Yibin, Sichuan Province in Western China.

Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, revealed at the conference that in 2022, China's cumulative loading capacity of power batteries reached 294.6GWh, an increase of 90.7% year-on-year, accounting for 56.9% of the global total sales. At the main forum, the China National Light Industry Council and China Battery Industry Association awarded Yibin as "China's Power Battery Capital".

The conference also held the power battery green low-carbon travel exhibition, with a total area of 55,000 square meters and 338 exhibitors and institutions, achieving full coverage of the power battery industry chain, supply chain, and value chain.

In recent years, China has grasped the trend of change in the automobile industry and promoted positive progress in the development of the power battery industry. Not only has the scale of production and sales continued to expand, but also the ecology is gradually improving, and a complete industrial chain has been built. Yibin actively explores the road of industrial transformation and development, and the green new energy industry, such as power batteries, has developed rapidly. Since the introduction of Libode New Material and Libode Lithium Battery projects in 2017, Yibin has officially entered the field of the power battery industry, achieving the growth of the power battery industry from scratch. With the CATL power battery production project settled in Yibin in 2019, the Yibin power battery industry has thus entered the fast track of accelerated development.

At present, Yibin has become one of the power battery industry cluster areas with the most complete ecosystem and the strongest support and cooperation ability in China. Data show that the planned construction capacity of Yibin's power battery industry reaches 305GWh, and the built-up capacity reaches 150GWh.

In the past, Yibin was famous for producing the famous Chinese liquor brand "Wuliangye", and now "China's power battery capital" is becoming a new city business card of Yibin.

