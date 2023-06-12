Yodaplus: Empowering Businesses through Strong Technology Partnerships and Digital Transformation Solutions

Mumbai-based tech firm Yodaplus empowers businesses with robust technology partnerships and transformative digital solutions

MUMBAI, India, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong foothold across India, Yodaplus is solidifying its presence in the US, UAE, and Singapore.

Yodaplus, a Mumbai-based technology services company founded by Vishrut Srivastava, excels in positioning itself as a dedicated technology partner for businesses. By fulfilling their technical demands, Yodaplus enables organizations to concentrate on operations and achieve growth while benefiting from its expertise.

Today's technology landscape is constantly changing, and this change is happening at lightning speed. As a result, most organizations struggle to scale their business's technological demands, and this often results in loss of opportunities and delayed growth. Yodaplus identified this challenge and moved in to fill the tech void within organizations by offering a wide range of services and deep industry knowledge.

"Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and it can be overwhelming to keep up with the latest trends. However, I believe that we should embrace this change and understand its potential to make a positive impact on the world. At Yodaplus, we are excited to be a part of this revolution and to help businesses evolve with the times. We believe that technology can be used to solve some of the world's biggest problems, and we are committed to using our expertise to make a difference", says founder Vishrut Srivastava.

Yodaplus has successfully assisted numerous companies in their digital journey across sectors such as finance, blockchain, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and e-commerce.

Service Offerings

Digital Transformation Solutions:

Yodaplus helps businesses begin their digital transformation journey, implement the right technology to meet their needs and achieve sustainable growth. Services delivered include technology consultancy, data analytics and business intelligence, AI and IoT, customized ERP solutions, and more.

Financial Technology Solutions:

With core experience in capital markets technology, Yodaplus offers businesses in the finance domain robust and scalable platforms to power capital markets and other financial services.

Enterprise Blockchain Solutions:

Yodaplus assists enterprises in building blockchain solutions and providing innovative solutions to banking and financial service enterprises. Services include blockchain consulting, development, and maintenance, as well as DeFi DApp development and feature-rich custodian platforms.

e-Commerce Solutions:

Yodaplus develops industry-grade e-commerce platforms for B2B and B2C retail segments. They offer end-to-end services, from designs and development to maintenance and support.

In addition to these core services, Yodaplus also offers software development, mobile application development, and cloud solutions.

About Yodaplus

Yodaplus is rooted in Mumbai but has always had a global presence, a presence that is now amplifying. They serve clients across the United States, UK, Dubai, Singapore, and India.

Founder and Managing Director Vishrut Srivastava brings a wealth of experience to Yodaplus. Having successfully managed the unwinding of the derivatives book of Lehman Brothers after their bankruptcy, Vishrut played a crucial role in settling lawsuits against Wall Street Banks.He also achieved a remarkable exit for a prior venture, a QR code-based mobile loyalty platform.

Their clientele includes multilateral development banks, custodians, retail giants, blockchain companies, health-tech startups, ed-tech startups, and HRMS providers among others. The talented team at Yodaplus is known for its adaptability and commitment to service excellence. They strive to deliver superior quality work, meeting and exceeding the expectations of their clients.

