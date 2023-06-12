TSUBURAYA WELCOMES BANDAI AS ULTRAMAN MASTER TOY LICENSEE

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Partners with Tsuburaya Productions and Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment to Bring a Variety of Ultraman Toys to North America

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tsuburaya and its new U.S. entity, Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment, Productions and Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA) announce a new partnership that awards BNTCA the master toy license for Ultraman and will be introducing an exciting new, much sought-after line for fans of the hit property.

The upcoming Ultraman line, with toy rights exclusive to BNCTA, will include action figures, role play, playsets, and plush that encapsulate the adventurous spirit and high-quality storytelling that has made the IP a staple of the genre since the '60s. The initial lineup will include products based on the upcoming 2024 Tsuburaya x Netflix animated family feature film and is scheduled to release in Summer 2024 across North America, with select categories launching in territories across South America and Europe.

Teppei Onoki, COO of BNTCA, will lead the introduction of an omnichannel Ultraman retail program designed to extend its expansive offering of much sought-after anime titles.

"Ultraman originally started off as a Tokusatsu (live action) property and has been added into the world of Anime. Here at BNTCA we are true fans and have been following the IPs journey," says Onoki. "Both Tokusatsu and Anime are some of the things we do best. Our extensive experience and knowledge of the media gives us a unique perspective on how to bring IPs to life through highly detailed, quality toys and figures. We are thrilled to be part of this next chapter for Ultraman and to bring Anime fans into the IP."

The most famous and celebrated Japanese superhero of all time, Ultraman has joined the ranks of the most iconic characters in global popular culture as a sleek, silvery being who arrives on Earth to protect the human race against an endless array of invading aliens and monsters.

"More than 50 years after the character's inception, Ultraman is building an extensive fan base in North America which supports our global marketing initiative," says Kei Minamitani, Executive Manager for Tsuburaya. "When it came time to decide who the master licensee would be, BNTCA was the most logical choice. The care and quality that goes into each of their products, plus their extensive presence within the world of anime, makes them a true leader within the industry."

The partnership between Tsuburaya and BNTCA comes as interest in nostalgic properties and Japanese culture is reaching an all-time high, and more Ultraman content makes its way to viewers in the North American market. Fans will now be able to show off their fandom of this beloved superhero with BNTCA alongside the successful live action Ultraman series, the Anime Ultraman series on Netflix, and the eagerly awaited upcoming CG animated film.

Under this new agreement, BNTCA will coordinate expansion of their Ultraman line with the newly established Los Angeles-based Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment headed up by Danny Simon.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com .

About Tsuburaya Productions

Tsuburaya Productions is one of the leading independent production companies in Japan. Founded in 1963 by Eiji Tsuburaya, the company continues to produce content that has been licensed to both the domestic and international markets. The company also engages in licensing, merchandising, publishing, and live stage shows and events, exploiting the IP it creates and owns.

About Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment Inc., located in Los Angeles, is active in the production and distribution of Ultraman entertainment content for North America and other markets. Headed by Danny Simon, the new subsidiary will expand the Ultraman North America licensing program into the UK, EU, South America, and MENA markets thereby solidifying the franchise's place on the global stage.

