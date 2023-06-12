Test Before You Invest: Equip Exposition Gives Landscapers and Dealers Unique Opportunities to Try Latest Equipment in its 30-Acre Demo Yard

One-of-a-kind experience found only at Equip Exposition in Louisville Oct. 17-20, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor power equipment is a huge investment for a landscaper, so being able to "try before you buy" is smart business. This year thousands of landscapers are expected to attend Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, where they will learn, meet with peers, and test out the latest equipment – including mowers, UTVs, compact tractors, chainsaws, leaf blowers and the other equipment that helps landscape contractors get jobs done as efficiently and as profitably as possible.

"Equip Expo is the only place where 30 acres is dedicated to giving landscapers, dealers and other attendees the opportunity to dig, cut, trim, saw, drive and run equipment through its paces," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns the show, which will be held October 17-20, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

"Equip Expo is the only place where 30 acres is dedicated to giving landscapers, dealers and other attendees the opportunity to dig, cut, trim, saw, drive and run equipment through its paces," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns the show, which will be held October 17-20, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC).

He adds, "Expo helps our attendees make smart business decisions. After all, a landscaper and their staff will spend hours operating that equipment. If they need to carry it, the weight and feel have to be right. If they need to drive it, the maneuverability and features are important. They can do that at Equip Expo. In fact, it's the only place where you can do that with so many different types of equipment all in one place."

The Outdoor Demo Yard makes Equip Exposition one of the most unique trade shows in the United States and was expanded last year to 30 acres. As one of the largest annual trade shows in the country, Equip Expo draws thousands of attendees and 1,000+ exhibits that cover 675,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space.

Kiser notes that as regulations in California and other states change, the landscape industry is making sizable shifts in power sources, and Equip Exposition is the best place to see and get a hands-on experience with the equipment of the future, latest developments and industry innovation.

"This is where the manufacturers announce and show off new equipment. From the toughest UTVs, to battery/electric equipment, to the fastest robotic mowers, it's all at Expo," says Kiser.

The Outdoor Demo Yard will be open:

Wednesday, October 18 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, October 19 from 9 a.m . - 5 p . m . Friday, October 20 from 9 a.m . - 1 p . m .

Returning due to popular demand is the UTV Test Track, where attendees can drive and compare the latest vehicles while navigating curves, hills, rocks, and bumps. Attendees age 16 or older with a valid driver's license will be able to drive alongside a representative of the manufacturer who can answer questions about load capacity, features, price and more.

For information on exhibit space sales and sponsorships, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

