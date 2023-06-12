SCHOLASTIC ENTERTAINMENT GROWS MEDIA LICENSING WITH THE LAUNCH OF BRAND-NEW PROGRAMS FOR MAJOR PROPERTIES STILLWATER AND EVA THE OWLET AND EXPANSION FOR CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG

Programs for Eva the Owlet, Stillwater, and Clifford the Big Red Dog® Actively Seeking Licensees in All Categories for Boys and Girls Ages Ranging from 2 to 8

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, today announced an exciting expansion of the company's entertainment licensing with the launch of new programs connected to hit television properties Eva the Owlet and Stillwater, both currently available for streaming on Apple TV+. These two programs join existing licensing programs for properties including Clifford the Big Red Dog®, which just announced both new products and the addition of new licensees—bringing the total licensee count for the beloved brand to 28. Together, these licensing programs represent Scholastic Entertainment's continued investment in its parent company's IP and the multi-pronged potential of its entertainment properties in both the entertainment and merchandising markets.

"Scholastic Entertainment's driving mission is to develop books kids love into new media and entertainment, and it is incredibly fulfilling to watch children connect with these brands and characters. We are excited that our Consumer Products team is finding best-in-class partners to develop new products so that children can interact with their favorite characters in dynamic ways," said Caitlin Friedman, SVP & General Manager of Scholastic Entertainment. "We are very proud of Stillwater, Eva the Owlet, and Clifford the Big Red Dog for how, in addition to engaging and entertaining children, they also help impart real-world lessons to help kids manage their world."

More about the various licensing programs and opportunities:

Eva the Owlet

Eva the Owlet , based on the bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries by Rebecca Elliott , stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way! The series premiered in spring 2023 on Apple TV+.

The Eva the Owlet licensing program is now seeking licensees in all categories for boys and girls ages 3 to 7, including toys and games, plush, stationery, diaries/journals, and activities.

Stillwater

Find magic within every moment. Based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic Zen book series by Jon J Muth, Stillwater is a Peabody and multiple Emmy Award®-winning children's television series on Apple TV+. The series—which originally premiered in 2020 and just released its third season this spring on the streaming platform—follows siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael and their very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater . Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their day-to-day challenges. The series is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment.

Stillwater licensing is currently seeking licensees in all categories for boys and girls ages 3-8, which a specific interest in product categories including lifestyle, décor, plush, and yoga.

Clifford The Big Red Dog

Clifford the Big Red Dog 's licensing program continues to grow. Based on the beloved and best-selling Scholastic book series of over 60 years by Norman Bridwell and focused on the 2019 preschool television series on Prime Video and PBS KIDS, new licensees include partners in various markets, including organic juice and snacks, pet treats and toys, children's apparel, and book publishing. These new licensees—which brings the total licensee count to 28—are:

These new partners join existing licensees in categories including apparel, costumes, posters, and stickers.

Scholastic Entertainment continues to expand the brand's reach, seeking new licensees and promotional partners for boys and girls ages 2 to 5, adults, and pet owners.

In addition to Eva the Owlet, Stillwater, and Clifford the Big Red Dog, Scholastic Entertainment manages licensing for Animorphs, I Spy, and The Magic School Bus, as well as works with Sony Consumer Products, the licensing agent for the Goosebumps brand.

About Scholastic Entertainment

Scholastic Entertainment brings high-quality, family-oriented content across multiple platforms to audiences of all ages. Among its award-winning productions are the animated series CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG for Amazon Prime and PBS Kids, a live-action CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG feature for Paramount, Peabody and Daytime Emmy® Award-winning STILLWATER, an animated series for Apple TV+, and three live-action TV movies for Hallmark. Scholastic Entertainment continues to build celebrated children's brands worldwide by bringing both nostalgic Scholastic properties and exciting new voices to the screen. Some of its recent projects include EVA THE OWLET, an upcoming animated series for Apple TV+ based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries, and a new live-action GOOSEBUMPS series in development with Disney+. Scholastic Entertainment is the media division of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL), the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum and professional services, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media.

