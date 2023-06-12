Kroger Delivery Brings Father's Day Savings to Dad's Door

Spend more time with dad and save big on fresh Father's Day favorites under $7 per person

CINCINNATI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared ideas to dine with dad this Father's Day, brought to customers using Kroger Delivery so families can spend more time with the dad in their life this holiday.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

"Give Dad the gift of your time and let Kroger Delivery do the shopping," said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger. "This Father's Day we are here to save customers time and money with Locked In Low prices on all the products they need to celebrate dad, delivered right to their doorstep. We are proud to offer a variety of ways to conveniently serve tens of millions of families as they gather together to celebrate this special occasion."

Customers can save even more on Delivery using Boost by Kroger Plus, the grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. The membership provides customers unlimited free grocery delivery on orders of $35 or more, fuel discounts of up to $1 per gallon and additional savings on Our Brands products. Eligible customers can try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

For a day of time well spent with family, the retailer suggests dining ideas that dad will love, all under $7 per person when feeding a crowd of six.

For the dad who loves to grill everything:

Private Selection Ground Beef Patties on Kroger Buns and Heritage Farm Chicken Party Wings, served alongside Kroger Sweet Corn on the Cob, asparagus, peaches and mini seedless watermelon—all grilled to perfection.

For the dad who loves veggies:

Build your own salad starting with Kroger Romaine Lettuce Hearts and top with avocado, Kroger Grape Tomatoes, red onion, radish, cucumber, Kroger Shredded Carrots and Private Selection Crumbled Traditional Feta Cheese, all tossed in your favorite dressing. Add salmon or beef for a boost of protein. Reward dad for eating veggies with a Bakery Fresh Goodness Lemon Bundt cake for dessert.

For the dad who loves a good snack spread:

Kroger Veggie Tray with Dip, strawberries, Simple Truth Roasted & Salted Pistachios, Good Foods Chunky Guacamole, Private Selection Medium Pico De Gallo Salsa, Simple Truth Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips and Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Kroger is the one stop shop for all the items families need to celebrate Dad. For even more Father's Day treats, check out the retailer's selection of beef, ribs and seafood.

Customers shopping in store or with Kroger Pickup looking for easy celebratory solutions, Home Chef has it covered with:

Home Chef St. Louis Style Full Slab Ribs (2 lbs.)

New for Father's Day—Home Chef Pulled Pork

Home Chef Baked or Fried Chicken

Home Chef Pizza and Flatbread varieties

Also in stores are dad's favorite gifts including grills, smokers, griddles, charcoal, propane, wood pellets, coolers, camp chairs and gift cards—earn 4X fuel points on gift card purchases with a digital coupon from June 7-20.

Media assets available for download here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.