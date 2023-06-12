Creative Medical Technology Announces $2 Million Share Repurchase Program

PHOENIX, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program. The program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $2 million of its shares of common stock, in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The manner, timing and amount of any purchase will be based on an evaluation of market conditions, the Company's stock price and other factors. The program has no termination date, may be suspended or discontinued at any time, and does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of shares of common stock.

"Recent market uncertainty has created opportunities under which we believe the repurchase of shares of our common stock is an attractive use of our capital, particularly given our strong balance sheet," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "We feel that the company's shares are significantly undervalued and establishing a share repurchase program at this time will maximize shareholder value."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of identifying and translating novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics and is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

