CDPQ: world's largest institutional investor in infrastructure

MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CDPQ makes history by ranking first in the Global Investor 50, a showcase of the world's biggest institutional investors in infrastructure based on the size of their assets, compiled by Infrastructure Investor magazine.

CDPQ's Infrastructure portfolio consists of close to 40 businesses in 15 countries, featuring high-quality companies that are contributing to the fight against climate change and playing a major role in reducing the carbon intensity of our total portfolio, down 53% since 2017. The vast majority of these assets also provide a certain degree of protection against inflation.

CDPQ has been investing in infrastructure for nearly 25 years. The Infrastructure portfolio, created in 2010, was the group's fastest growing asset class between 2018 and 2022, reaching almost $55 billion.

"We are proud to receive this recognition, which reflects our growing ambitions in this important sector. With our unique model, CDPQ has been able to carve out a place alongside other major global players in infrastructure, an asset class that fills a strategic role in our total portfolio and is closely aligned with our sustainable investing approach. We see this as a distinguishing factor and a competitive advantage."

- Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer, CDPQ

"We've developed considerable infrastructure expertise in our investment and asset management teams over the years that has enabled us to construct a resilient and successful portfolio – that is also effective at diversifying our depositors' assets. Our local teams in eight offices have acquired strategic assets –particularly in renewable energy, telecommunications and transportation – that position us favourably in relation to global trends."

- Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure, CDPQ

