Accurate Converter Hires Three Strategic New Team Members Including New CEO to Lead Brand Growth

STOUGHTON, Mass., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Converter, a national leading full-service precious metal recycler, announces the appointment of three strategic new hires to drive the company's growth in 2023 and beyond. George Lucas joins the company as CEO as Brian Tetreault is promoted to Chairman. Cliff Hope joins the company as National Sales Executive, and Alysha Miller joins as Chief Compliance Officer and in-house counsel. These new additions to the team bring decades of experience in the precious metals recycling industry via leadership roles, sales, and compliance.

"I'm excited to continue to support the growth and success of Accurate Converter as Chairman. With George leading the company and our team's focus on making our customers and partners stronger, we are well-positioned for continued growth and success," said Tetreault.

Lucas previously held leadership positions at Gannon & Scott, 366 Processing and Rebuilders Automotive Supply. His background also includes all-encompassing experiences and roles in the investment, packaging, and real estate industries. Lucas proudly served as a Captain in the United States Army.

Hope brings extensive sales and recycling industry experience in the U.S., Canadian and other international markets. Most recently, he spent eight years at PMR, Inc., a catalytic converter company, where he was a senior account manager. He is focused on delivering personalized solutions that will drive growth and create value for customers.

Miller joined the team in March and has made an immediate impact as she has been involved in the auto catalyst recycling industry for two decades. Her role is critical in ensuring local, state, and federal regulations and laws throughout the catalytic converter buying and recycling process are being implemented and followed. Prior to her role at Accurate Converter, Miller has focused on the identification of legal issues and the resolution of disputes through negotiations, mediation, administrative hearings, and court filings. She has worked with various government agencies both at the local and state levels to address client rights and protect individuals. She leads the company's commitment to operating with integrity, professionalism, and transparency.

"The addition of these talented individuals to the Accurate Converter team underscores our commitment to providing exceptional services to our customers and driving innovation in catalytic converter recycling industry," said Lucas. "At the end of the day, our #1 job is to maximize our customers' total recovery from their recycling operations. Alongside our global partners, we not only recognize the importance of recycling, but we are committed to doing our part with the highest transparency and professionalism in the industry."

About Accurate Converter

Accurate Converter is a leading full-service precious metal recycler specializing in catalytic converter recycling, for the recovery of Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium. With six locations and growing, the company is committed to providing exceptional and transparent services to its customers while driving innovation in catalytic converter recycling. Whether buying per piece or toll refining, Accurate Converter responsibly sources materials nationwide and its proprietary process measures the value and amount of precious metal in each discarded converter so that their customer's precious metal returns are maximized. We are accurate in our pricing, our processing, and our reporting, which is why it's in our name. For more information, visit www.AccurateConverter.com or follow the brand on Facebook and LinkedIn.

