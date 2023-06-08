DuPont Performance Building Solutions Receives 2023 American Chemistry Council (ACC) Sustainability Leadership Award

Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Recognized in Environmental Protection Category

WILMINGTON, Del., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) has received the 2023 ACC Sustainability Leadership Award in the Environmental Protection category.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

The ACC recognizes significant company achievements and contributions to sustainability, with this award focusing on organizations that have implemented innovative and successful sustainability initiatives, demonstrating significant accomplishments in environmental protection. Winning entries were reviewed internally by the ACC and judged by an independent panel, comprised of external sustainability experts.

"DuPont Performance Building Solutions is dedicated to creating innovative product solutions that help drive whole life carbon of buildings to zero and help us limit global temperature increase to 1.5°C. We are grateful to be recognized for this work by the ACC," said Shawn Hunter, Global Sustainability Director, DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design. "Made possible by the hard work from so many individuals across our business, the GHG reductions achieved by Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100 XPS Insulation are significant and represent a huge step forward for this storied product line. While we focus on climate action across our portfolio, we remain committed to innovating as if our future depends on it – because it does."

Building upon an 80-year history of Styrofoam™ Brand XPS products, Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100XPS Insulation was developed as a low-Global Warming Potential (GWP) solution to meet market needs for low-embodied carbon products and to drive climate action. DuPont's Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100 XPS Insulation innovation delivers a substantial 94% reduction in embodied carbon across the product life cycle, while still providing the same operational carbon savings through stable, long-term insulation value for new and retrofitted buildings, supporting DuPont's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while driving sustainable innovation.

For over a decade, XPS insulation products have relied on hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) blowing agents to achieve important foam properties such as density and thermal insulation, but many HFCs are potent GHGs based on their relatively high intrinsic Global Warming Potentials (GWPs). DuPont innovators seized the climate action challenge to reinvent Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation by developing an innovative low embodied carbon solution that has achieved a significant reduction in GHG emissions across the product life cycle. The new optimized HFO-based, low-GWP blowing agent formulation achieves a wide range of product properties such as mechanical strength, R-value, and moisture and fire resistance. Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100 XPS Insulation has also achieved the maximum points possible under the Embodied Carbon/LCA Optimization credit within the LEED Green Building certification scheme because of the significant magnitude of the embodied carbon reduction.

This latest award-winning innovation together with Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam, which was recognized in 2021 with the ACC Sustainability Leadership Award in the Environmental Protection category, supports the DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design business' Acting on Climate' goal to achieve a 75 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emission from operations by 2030, as well as DuPont's updated Acting on Climate goal that has been recently validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

For more information on Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS), click here.

About American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council represents a diverse set of companies in the business of chemistry. The ACC established its Sustainability Leadership Awards in 2019 to recognize outstanding member company achievements in priority areas covered by ACC's Sustainability Principles: 1) Product Safety, Innovation & Transparency; 2) Environmental Protection; 3) Circularity; and 4) Societal Contributions. The ACC works to solve some of the biggest challenges facing the nation and the world. Their mission is to deliver value to members through advocacy, using best-in-class member engagement, political advocacy, communications and scientific research.

For more information about the ACC Sustainability Leader Awards, visit www.sciencebehindsustainability.com.

About DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design

Grounded in science, DuPont™ Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design are working alongside those who also seek a sustainable tomorrow to help people thrive at home and in their communities for years to come. By developing solutions for managing the air, water and thermal performance of buildings and residences, we help our customers build energy-efficient, resilient, and durable shelters in a rapidly changing world. Backed by unmatched industry insight, building knowledge, and technical support, as well as world-class brands such as Styrofoam™ Brand, Tyvek®, and Great Stuff™, our products and services portfolio enables customers to focus on what they do best, no matter where and how they choose to build.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DuPont