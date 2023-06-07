MAK-System partners with New York Blood Centre Enterprises

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAK-System , a worldwide leader in Blood Management systems, is proud to announce an extended and strategic partnership with New York Blood Center Enterprises ( NYBCe ). Under the agreement, MAK-System will operate the MAK.care platform as a managed service, running the entire digital ecosystem on behalf of NYBCe. The 10-year arrangement will transform how blood is managed and delivered to patients by leveraging the benefits of managed services.

The MAK.care platform brings a new era in the blood and biologics management industry and allows for more efficient and scalable connectivity for all stakeholders, including Blood Centers, donors, healthcare providers, and the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. This will help NYBCe to better serve patients and save lives.

NYBCe is one of the largest independent, community-based, nonprofit blood centers in the United States and is currently undergoing a period of considerable expansion, with ambitious plans for growth and diversification into cell and gene therapies. The partnership with MAK-System will enable NYBCe to standardize workflows and best practices in the operating divisions while leveraging the latest healthcare technology innovations.

"We are delighted to be extending our relationship with MAK-System in becoming the first national blood center in the US to benefit from their new platform. Our combined business approach and a common mission to positively impact the lives of our donors and patients solidified our decision to continue our innovative efforts with MAK-System," said NYBCe President and CEO Christopher D. Hillyer, MD. "We look forward to working closely with MAK-System over the next ten years to achieve our shared goals."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with NYBCe to bring our cutting-edge MAK.care platform to the US market," said Frank Jaubert, CEO of MAK-System. "We are extremely proud to have been selected by one of the largest and most prestigious blood centers. We believe this success will resonate in North America, as well as the global markets".

The platform, entirely operated by MAK-System as a managed service, will provide the highest level of service and security for users.

"MAK.care offers an entirely new model and provides the New York Blood Center with a safer digital ecosystem and access to the updates in technology and features in compliance with the regulations. The relationship is orientated around a clear set of Service Levels that guarantee the quality we expect over the next 10 years," said Jonathan Barba, VP of Information Technology at NYBCe.

About MAK-System

MAK-System is a worldwide leader in Blood Management systems, supplying innovative solutions to optimize the collection, storage, and distribution of Blood, Plasma, Tissue and Biologics for Cell & Gene Therapies. Nearly 1 in 3 blood donations globally are managed through our systems. With a footprint in 35 countries and almost 40 years of experience, committed to exemplary quality and customer service, MAK-System is dedicated to improving the lives of patients and healthcare providers worldwide.

About New York Blood Center

Founded in 1964, New York Blood Center (NYBC) is a nonprofit organization that is one of the largest independent, community-based blood centers in the world. NYBC and its operating divisions also provide a wide array of transfusion-related medical services to over 500 hospitals nationally, including Comprehensive Cell Solutions, the National Center for Blood Group Genomics, the National Cord Blood Program, and the Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute, which — among other milestones — developed a practical screening method for hepatitis B as well as a safe, effective and affordable vaccine, and a patented solvent detergent plasma process innovating blood-purification technology worldwide.

