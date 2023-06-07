Akima Appoints Maria Karisik as General Manager of Cloud Lake Technology

Multifaceted leader brings years of experience in cybersecurity, IT, and agile software development

HERNDON, Va. , June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that Maria Karisik has been named the general manager of Cloud Lake Technology, LLC. In this role, Karisik will be responsible for delivering IT solutions and operational technology to help our federal government customers achieve successful mission outcomes.

Maria Karisik, General Manager, Cloud Lake Technology, an Akima Company (PRNewswire)

Karisik brings over 25 years of leadership and management experience solving complex technology missions for a range of government customers. Most recently, she held the role of vice president of solutions & service delivery at Foxhole Technology. There she was responsible for leading cybersecurity and agile software development contracts for federal civilian and defense customers and driving efforts for organic and new business growth.

Prior to Foxhole, Karisik held cybersecurity leadership roles with Jacobs, where she oversaw a portfolio of cybersecurity contracts valued at over $100M. She also ascended to partner level at Blue Canopy Group, which she joined in 2003, as one of the first employees of the woman-owned small business and before the company was acquired by Jacobs in 2017.

"Maria has vast technology expertise and proven experience leading teams that solve complex problems for a wide-range of government customers," said Barry Smallwood, President of Akima's Emerging Markets Group. "Our mission-critical IT business is well-positioned for future growth under her leadership."

In addition to Cloud Lake Technology, Karisik will serve as general manager of Akima subsidiary company, North Edge Technology, LLC.

About Cloud Lake Technology, an Akima Company

Cloud Lake Technology is an 8(a) company and wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), specializing in delivering optimized mission performance through advanced technologies and systems. We offer highly specialized, digital services that enable customers to quickly and cost-effectively harvest, analyze, and leverage the greatest possible value from the increasingly vast amounts of data they are required to manage. Cloud Lake's core services include critical infrastructure protection, enterprise IT, advanced analytics, and business lifecycle and mission support. Cloud Lake is CMMI Development and Services Level 3 (V2.0) and ISO 9001:2015 (QSR-1139) certified, and a Virginia Values Veterans (V3)-Certified company. Learn more at www.cloudlakellc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with over 9,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities & ground logistics; information technology; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akima