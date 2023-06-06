DICK'S Sporting Goods Partners with Nike, Jordan Brand and Athletes For Next Phase of "Sports Change Lives" Campaign

Carmelo Anthony, Sabrina Ionescu & Mike Trout among Nike and Jordan Brand stars featured; Each athlete will nominate a youth sports organization for a $75,000 "75for75" Sports Matter Grant; Exclusive, behind-the-scenes content available to connected DICK'S Scorecard and Nike Membership accounts

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) revealed the second creative expression of their "Sports Change Lives" campaign – this time in partnership with Nike, (NYSE: NKE) – marking the first time the two have joined forces on an ad campaign of this caliber. Following the March unveiling of DICK'S new brand platform, this second phase consists of personal stories from 10 Nike and Jordan Brand athletes that spotlight the ways sports have changed their lives.

Featured in the campaign are:

A'Ja Wilson - WNBA Forward, 2022 WNBA Champion, two-time WNBA MVP, four-time WNBA All-Star, and 2018 NCAA National Champion.

Alex Morgan - USWNT Soccer player, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist.

Athing Mu - Track and field athlete, Olympic gold medalist and world U20 record holder.

Carmelo Anthony – Former NBA player, 10-time All-Star, ninth on the NBA's all-time scoring list, three-time Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion.

Davante Adams - NFL Wide Receiver, three-time First Team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time NFL receiving touchdown leader.

DJ Wagner - Collegiate Basketball player and #1 ranked high school basketball player in the class of 2023.

Mike Trout - MLB Center Fielder, three-time American League MVP, ten-time MLB All-Star and seven-time Silver Slugger award winner.

Najee Harris - NFL Running Back, 2021 Pro Bowl selectee, 2020 First Team All-American and Doak Walker Award winner.

Sabrina Ionescu - WNBA Guard, NCAA all-time leader in career triple-doubles, 2020 #1 WNBA draft pick and 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Tatyana McFadden - 17-time Paralympic medalist and 23-time World Para Athletics Championships medalist.

To provide more youth athletes from all communities greater access to play, each athlete will choose a youth sports organization to nominate for a $75,000 "75for75" Sports Matter Grant that meets The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's criteria. As part of The DICK'S Foundation's "75for75" Sports Matter Grant Program, "75for75" will distribute more than $5.6 million in 2023.

"This series takes an authentic, personal look at how sports have changed the lives of some of the world's top athletes, from cultivating community to unlocking confidence," said Emily Silver, Chief Marketing Officer of DICK'S Sporting Goods. "As viewers watch these Nike and Jordan athlete stories, we hope they are reminded of the positive impact sports can have on anyone's life and feel inspired to engage in sports."

To kick off the next phase of the "Sports Change Lives" campaign, Carmelo Anthony, Sabrina Ionescu, and Mike Trout's stories will appear in broadcast, online video, and social media starting this week. The remaining athlete spots will be released over the coming weeks.

Exclusive behind-the-scenes photoshoot footage of the athletes will also be available for customers who connect their DICK'S Sporting Goods Scorecard and Nike Membership accounts. Formed in 2021, the Connected partnership offers access to exclusive products, experiences, and content.

"Together with DICK'S, we are on a mission to champion and inspire athletes of all levels," said Chris Jones, VP North America Nike Marketplace Partners. "Our shared commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond the game, and together we can make a difference in the lives of all athletes."

"I hope that young people watching this campaign feel inspired and encouraged to go out and accomplish whatever goal they set for themselves," said Carmelo Anthony. "The change isn't immediate, it takes time, and though it's a tremendous journey, with perseverance and the willingness to learn you can achieve great things. The most valuable lesson I learned during my time in the rec centers was how to stand tall, believe in myself, and stand strong to my beliefs."

To learn more about the campaign and the athlete stories, visit dickssportinggoods.com/sportschangelives

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities. Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, The DICK'S Foundation champions youth sports and provides grants and support to under-resourced teams and athletes through its Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about The DICK'S Foundation can be found on sportsmatter.org.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.'s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com . Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.

