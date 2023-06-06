Barchart's Initial 2023 Crop Production and Yield Estimates Indicates Decreased Corn and Soybean Levels in Contrast to USDA

Barchart's initial forecasts see end-of-season U.S. corn production at 15B bushels with a yield of 177.9 bu/ac. This compares to the USDA's 15.3B bu of production and 181.5 bu/ac yield.

Barchart's initial forecasts see end-of-season U.S. soybean production at 4.4B bu with a yield of 50.6 bu/ac. This compares to the USDA's 4.5B bu of production and 52 bu/ac yield.

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to global commodity buyers, agribusinesses, and the food supply chain, has released their initial 2023 crop production and yield forecasts for U.S. corn and soybeans, which indicates a cutback to USDA's projected figures from the May 12 WASDE report.

Barchart's Crop Production and Yield Forecasts provide users with decision-making support for crop marketing and ingredient purchasing ahead of traditional forecasts from the USDA. Bi-weekly crop production forecasts are available to the public for free, while enterprise data and cmdtyView Pro clients have access to daily forecast updates. When combined with best-in-class cash grain pricing and localized basis forecasts , Barchart is able to provide clients with more information and tools to analyze commodity markets.

To learn more about Barchart's Crop Production Forecasts or to receive API access, please visit our website . To request a trial to cmdtyView Pro, our leading commodity trading platform, please click here . Additionally, don't miss the opportunity to attend Barchart's 3-day Grain Merchandising and Technology Conference in Downtown Nashville this September, which will feature product demos, panel discussions, industry awards, a charity golf outing, and many networking opportunities. Secure your early-bird tickets now through June 15 by visiting our event website .

