Xinhua Silk Road: C. China's Sanmenxia City spurs new vitality for high-quality development through cultural events

BEIJING, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Sanmenxia in central China's Henan Province has inked 78 projects with a total investment of 92.76 billion yuan (about 13.07 billion U.S. dollars) during the 28th Sanmenxia Yellow River Cultural Tourism Festival.

The festival, along with the 9th China Characteristic Commodity Expo Fair, kicked off on May 19 in Sanmenxia.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 28th Sanmenxia Yellow River Cultural Tourism Festival and the 9th China Characteristic Commodity Expo Fair held in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, May 19, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Feature activities during the event included sport competitions such as yellow river crossing, stand up paddle, yachting and cycling, local culture performances, forums and conferences on development of local economy and so on.

With these themed and side activities, the event has brought out the unique charm of Yellow River culture, showcased a new trend of green lifestyle and ignited another wave of enthusiasm about public fitness, which all led to more in-depth regional cooperation in the Yellow River basin.

In addition, this year's event highlighted the city's commitment to promote integrated development of cultural and tourism industries. By encouraging the participation of more local residents, the event not only demonstrated the appeal of a scenic city of mountains and rivers, but represented the pragmatic pursuit for high-quality development of local economies.

Adhering to the outline on ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin, the city of Sanmenxia has been promoting comprehensive development of culture, tourism, health and other industries in recent years, striving to contribute to the city's modern development.

