BridgeFT Named a Finalist in Three Categories in the 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

BridgeFT's and its WealthTech API are finalists in the Industry Disruptors, Technology Disruptors, and Technology Providers / Innovation Platforms categories.

CHICAGO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeFT, a cloud-native, API-first wealth infrastructure software company that enables financial institutions, fintech innovators, and registered investment advisors to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients, announced today that it has been named a Finalist in the WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards for three categories.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the innovations that BridgeFT has brought to the wealthtech marketplace in helping advisors and financial technology companies to bring together critical client data from multiple custodians to power applications throughout the wealth ecosystem," said Joe Stensland, BridgeFT's Chief Executive Officer. "The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards set the standard for highlighting the best in our industry, and it is an honor to be selected for three categories."

BridgeFT's WealthTech API is the industry's first WealthTech-as-a-Service platform, offering a single, open API to trade-ready, multi-custodial data, analytics, and applications. BridgeFT's WealthTech API empowers clients to reimagine the potential of their financial data and technology stack, using the power of the cloud. As the industry's only API-first, cloud-native wealth infrastructure platform, WealthTech API removes the need for individual data feeds from a range of custodians and back-office providers, allowing wealth management firms and FinTech companies to create differentiated, next generation wealth management applications.

Custodians hold a range of data that drives the investment ecosystem, from positions and balances to client holdings and trades. Each individual custodian has its own data policy, structure, and systems, forcing FinTech companies and other financial institutions to build custom programs for each custodian to ingest the data. This adds both development time and cost. By simplifying access to the underlying data, WealthTech API allows financial innovators to rethink and streamline their own tech stacks and create differentiated tools and solutions for their own clients with BridgeFT's applications and developer-to-developer support.

Now in its ninth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, known as the Wealthies, is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 7th.

"The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial services industry," said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations at WealthManagement.com. "They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for the dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward."

Earlier this year, BridgeFT was "Best Data, Information or Business Intelligence Provider (US)" at the Second Annual WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards.

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is a cloud-native, API-first Wealth Infrastructure software company that enables financial institutions, FinTech innovators, TAMPs, and registered investment advisors to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients. Leading financial services firms and technology companies trust BridgeFT to power their digital wealth management ecosystems and automate critical back-office operations—seamlessly aligning essential wealth data, proactive client insights and reporting, and portfolio management automation to deliver a truly personalized client experience. From an integrated advisor solution to the industry's only WealthTech-as-a-Service platform offering open APIs, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed to power next generation wealth management applications. For more information, visit bridgeft.com.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

