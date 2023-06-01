Zumper furthers AI offerings by introducing a plugin for ChatGPT

The new plugin uniquely leverages amenity and local data for its rental search

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zumper , North America's largest privately owned rental marketplace, announces a plugin that enables users to discover Zumper listings by conversing directly with ChatGPT. Leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), this innovative tool will help users sort through Zumper's database of over 1 million listings quickly, intuitively and with hyper-personalized results.

Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT is a state-of-the-art language model that can understand and generate text that closely resembles human conversation. Zumper's new ChatGPT plugin is able to respond to inquiries about listings, fine-tune search results based on a variety of preferences, and deliver detailed descriptions of properties. The plugin can also maintain complex, contextual conversations, which ensures a consistent and meaningful dialogue that caters to the unique needs and queries of each user.

"By integrating sophisticated models, our goal is to refine and enhance the user experience," said Zumper's Chief Experience Officer Shalin Amin. "We envision a future where the complexities of finding the perfect rental are significantly reduced, and users can quickly and effortlessly access tailored listings that align with their unique preferences and requirements."

Other real estate ChatGPT plugins available now only have the ability to narrow searches by city, bedroom count and price. Zumper's ChatGPT plugin can fine-tune searches based on those 3 features and also incorporates amenity and local data on top of that. For example, a user can ask the Zumper ChatGPT plugin to "Find two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco that are under $5,000'' and the tool will deliver results directly from Zumper's listing database of over 1 million available rentals. A user can continue to narrow the search by asking things such as the closest parks or supermarkets to each listing as well as asking ChatGPT to weigh the pros and cons. Currently, Zumper's ChatGPT plugin will only show long-term rentals.

Users of ChatGPT will need a premium subscription to access the plugin. While users don't need to have a Zumper account to use the plugin, if they want to message or apply to the listings ChatGPT presents, they may want to continue with the account creation process to access the suite of Zumper's renter tools and features.

While this plugin represents a significant milestone in Zumper's AI journey, AI and Machine Learning (ML) have been integral to Zumper's products for years. Zumper has integrated advanced technology previously with PowerLeads AI , which uses ML to predict potential property manager leads, and by implementing ML in both its recommendation engine and spam detection tools.

Zumper's commitment to integrating AI and ML technologies aims to revolutionize the property rental process, making it more personalized, efficient, and user-friendly than ever before. More advanced features and services that will elevate the rental experience for both renters and property managers alike will continue to be developed in the future.

Find more information on Zumper's ChatGPT plugin: https://www.zumper.com/blog/embracing-ai-zumpers-journey-towards-smarter-rental-solutions

About Zumper

Zumper is the largest privately owned rental platform in North America with more than 125 million site visits a year. Zumper is on a mission to make renting a home as easy as booking a hotel. To date, Zumper has raised over $178 million from Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Headline, Dawn Capital, and the Blackstone Group. Learn more at www.zumper.com or email press@zumper.com .

