Mindray Slated to Disrupt the Elastography Market with New Transient Elastography Product

Mindray's strategic entrance into the transient elastography market illustrates its dedication to advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible.

MAHWAH, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a global leader and developer of healthcare solutions and technologies in patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound, announced its entrance into the transient elastography market with the launch of the Hepatus 6 Diagnostic Ultrasound System. The Hepatus 6 Ultrasound combines transient elastography and diagnostic ultrasound in one device, making it ideally suited for non-invasive detection, diagnosis, and evaluation of liver disease .

Mindray has continued to show its dedication and perseverance for industry-leading technology that pushes the boundaries of healthcare innovation. With the strategic entrance into the transient elastography imaging market, Mindray is committed to making an impact and addressing the growing prevalence of Chronic Liver Disease and rising public healthcare concern.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million adults are diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and Cirrhosis every year in the United States and more than 56,000 deaths are associated with liver disease1. In response, Mindray has delivered a unique solution that addresses this market need with the Hepatus 6 System. The system uses real-time 2D ultrasound with Visual Transient Elastography (ViTE), making it the optimal solution to detect, quantify, and evaluate liver fibrosis and steatosis.

"The global elastography imaging industry generated $3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $6 billion by 20312, with much of this growth fueled by the rise in the prevalence of chronic liver diseases," said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. Quinn continued, "The Hepatus 6 System provides clinicians a clear view of patient liver health and helps create a clear path forward for patients with chronic liver diseases, like no other system on the market today. We are excited to bring this offering to clinicians to help them provide better healthcare for all."

Mindray's trailblazing technology in liver care brings clinicians a complete solution for non-invasive liver disease management using transient elastography. The Hepatus 6 System features a new suite of quantitative tools for evaluating liver disease providing clinicians with an easy-to-use and reliable solution for diagnosing liver fibrosis and liver steatosis.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in Silicon Valley, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com .

References

Hepatus 6 Ultrasound System - A Clear Vision for Liver Care (PRNewswire)

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. (PRNewsfoto/Mindray North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindray North America