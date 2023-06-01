Guidehouse Adds Digital and IT Leaders to Health Segment

Glenn Gutwillig and Erik Pupo Bring Decades of Experience to Dynamic Team of Healthcare Advisors

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global consulting and managed services provider to public sector and commercial clients, is building on the scale of its digital and technology services and expertise by adding two leaders to the firm's Health segment. Glenn Gutwillig joins as a partner and digital health strategy leader and Erik Pupo joins as director and payer/provider health IT advisory services leader.

With collective expertise across all aspects of healthcare IT — from cybersecurity to cloud engineering to digital strategy — these new additions will lead efforts to help healthcare organizations accelerate their path to seamlessly delivering person-centered, digitally powered services.

"Glenn and Erik bring a tremendous wealth of industry, digital, and technology experience and a proven track record of success to our dynamic team," said Guidehouse Partner and Payer/Provider Practice Area Leader Rich Bajner. "As Guidehouse continues to grow and help our clients meet their complex digital transformation needs, we are delighted to welcome these two outstanding professionals to help shape our offerings and deepen the impact of our services."

Gutwillig will guide the firm's range of healthcare clients in digitally enabling both care delivery and operations, while enhancing strategic access and consumer experiences. Formerly an executive partner and managing director at a global IT services and consulting firm, Gutwillig is a proven leader with 30 years of experience. He helps academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, commercial health plans, and federal agencies infuse multi-variate data, advanced analytics, and virtual care strategies into operations to drive revenue growth, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Pupo, a former chief information officer of an academic medical center with more than 25 years of experience, brings a diverse healthcare technology background. He has held senior positions and managed large programs at commercial healthcare companies, focusing on IT strategy, operations, and cloud and digital transformation. He advises healthcare organizations on how to modernize, engineer, and transform their IT infrastructure to support healthcare operations, as well as build IT and data ecosystems to meet emerging healthcare challenges.

Ranked the second-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare in 2022, the Guidehouse Health team helps providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, health plans, and other organizations solve the industry's most complex challenges. The team includes experts from diverse commercial and public health backgrounds who share knowledge to modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations.

