Federal Realty Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report provides comprehensive insights into the company's progress, initiatives, and achievements aligned with its five key ESG objectives, all of which directly support its business strategy.

Key highlights from the report include:

Successfully reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 32%, demonstrating substantial progress toward the Science Based Target initiative-approved goal of a 46% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030.





Strengthening its position as an industry leader in renewable energy by increasing its onsite solar generating capacity to an impressive 14 MW.





Achieving a AAA rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, the highest ratings level available from MSCI, reflecting the company's commitment to all aspects of ESG.





Recognized as 1st in the U.S. Publicly Listed Retail Centers peer group in the Standing Investments Benchmark Report, and as the Sector Leader in the U.S. Diversified-Office/Residential peer group in the Development Benchmark Report from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,200 tenants in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Brenda Pomar Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Corporate Communications 301.998.8265 301.998.8316 lbrady@federalrealty.com bpomar@federalrealty.com

