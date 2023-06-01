Braven Environmental Announces Agreement with Koch Project Solutions to Support Expansion Plans in Advanced Recycling

ZEBULON, N.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braven Environmental (Braven), a pioneering technology provider in the advanced plastics recycling sector, announced the execution of a strategic framework agreement with Koch Project Solutions (KPS), a Koch Engineered Solutions company, to provide project management contracting services (PMC) for Braven's multiple project program of pyrolysis-derived advanced recycling products facilities.

Under this new agreement, KPS will bring its proven track record of enabling growth and development for industrial companies to support the continued expansion of Braven's advanced recycling solution. Braven's proprietary pyrolysis process, Braven Reactor Train (or BRT™) which has undergone more than ten years of testing and development, is able to efficiently break down mixed, difficult-to-recycle waste plastics into a substance called Braven PyChem®. This output can then be used to create a circular economy for the manufacturing of new plastics. Braven's unique modular system allows for fast and cost-efficient installation, making it a preferred partner for companies and governments in search of a permanent and sustainable solution to waste plastic recycling. Through its support of a circular plastics economy, Braven Environmental is leading the development of an economical approach to solving the global waste plastic crisis.

The initial project will be sited in the Gulf Coast region and will, at full capacity, produce approximately 50 million gallons of Braven PyChem® annually while processing more than 250,000 tons of hard-to-recycle plastics.

"The framework agreement with KPS is an important step in the progress of staged development of multiple Braven BRT™ projects in the United States, which will support Braven's aggressive expansion plans to serve an evolving and significant market for recycled plastics products," said Jim Simon, President and CEO of Braven Environmental. "We selected KPS due to their expertise in strategically evaluating and managing complex projects, shaping projects to maximize capital deployed, and their senior team experience in successfully managing complex projects, including engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning projects, particularly in the renewable plastics and energy infrastructure space."

Paul Switzer, president of Koch Project Solutions, added, "Koch Project Solutions is proud to support the Braven Environmental program of projects and looks forward to using the full breadth of our resources to deliver this pioneering advanced plastics recycling technology on time and to budget. KPS is excited to help drive forward the advanced plastics recycling industry and the Braven Environmental partnership is a key step."

Braven Environmental, LLC, ("Braven" or the "Company"), is a leading technology provider in the advanced recycling sector. Deploying patented pyrolysis-based technology, Braven converts mixed waste plastics into Braven PyChem®, a feedstock/input for the production of new plastics, and as a replacement to traditional fuel products.

Braven believes it has one of the leading solutions addressing the global and growing issue of post-consumer and post-industrial waste plastics, while reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional plastic waste management and plastic production. With its first facility already in operation in North Carolina, Braven is developing a network of facilities across the United States and abroad to offer a true solution to waste plastics while cementing its place in the circular economy of plastic. Headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina and founded in Yonkers, New York, Braven has been in business since 2010. www.bravenenvironmental.com

Koch Project Solutions strives to be the preferred partner for capital project execution. Built on a foundation of safety, Koch Project Solutions partners with project owners to develop customized execution and contracting strategies designed to maximize the return on investment. Koch Project Solutions is a part of Koch Engineered Solutions providing world-class services and technologies broadly across industrial sectors. Superior Outcomes. Consistently Delivered. Learn more at our website: www.kochprojectsolutions.com .

