Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket and Tufted Embroidery Duvet Cover Set Recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Bedding Awards

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading home textile brand with over 35 million cozy customers served worldwide, is pleased to announce its bestselling Amazon products, the Sherpa Fleece Blanket and Tufted Embroidery Duvet Cover Set, have both been recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Bedding Award.

Awarded by the highly respected Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab, the annual Good Housekeeping Best Bedding Awards recognize the best bedding products in the categories of mattresses, toppers, sheets, comforters, blankets, bed frames, pajamas and more. Products are evaluated based on attributes including quality, innovation, convenience, value, style, and sustainability and analyzed based on data related to comfort, support, durability, ease of use and temperature regulation.

The process vets each product through a combination of lab equipment based-expert analysts and over 500 real-world testers to provide a comprehensive understanding of the bedding's performance. "The winners," according to Good Housekeeping, "from best-in-class basics to problem-solving innovations – will help you drift blissfully off to dreamland."

Following the 2022 success of the Bedsure's glossy Satin Pillowcases and fluffy Flannel Fleece Blanket in the Good Housekeeping Best Bedding Awards, Bedsure has received 2023 recognition for its Sherpa Fleece Blanket and Tufted Embroidery Duvet Cover Set.

Winning Product: Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket

In 2023, the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket has been selected for its exceptional fuzzy softness in the Clever Bed Cover category.

The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket takes inspiration from Bedsure's best-selling Flannel Fleece Blanket and adds an extra punch of warmth. The reversibly enjoyable blanket maintains the ideal balance between weight and warmth and is the perfect cozy companion for year-round home comfort. Built with high sturdiness to withstand extended usage beyond normal wear and tear, while retaining the utmost softness, the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket features a softness that lasts. It provides the same velvety and fuzzy texture as the Flannel Fleece Blanket—and includes a 260 GSM(grams per square metre) extra soft sherpa material on the reverse side, for the utmost warmth.

Currently at No. 3 on Amazon's Best-Selling Bed Blankets chart, the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket has received over 77,000 reviews with a stellar 4.7/5.0 star rating. Available in over 28 color options and four sizes, this versatile blanket starts at an affordable $19.99.

According to Good Housekeeping: "Despite its low cost, testers said it felt luxurious. They gave it perfect scores for softness and comfort, and they appreciated that it was lightweight yet warm. One user said, 'I swear I woke up happier because of the coziness of this blanket.'"

Winning Product: Bedsure Tufted Embroidery Duvet Cover Set

In 2023, the Bedsure Tufted Embroidery Duvet Cover Set has been crowned for its patented decorative design in the Clever Bed Covers category.

Introduced in 2020, the Bedsure Tufted Embroidery Duvet Cover Set has been at the forefront of home textile design innovation. The distinguished set offers a patented design that artfully combines bohemian-inspired, diamond-shaped tufted pattern with contemporary elements. The culmination of traditional and modern aesthetics creates an elegant simplicity and contributes to the deluxe ambiance of any domestic setting.

A distinguishing feature of the Bedsure Tufted Embroidery Duvet Cover Set is its embroidered tufts, which bring a textured richness and depth to the product and complements a diverse range of home decor styles, from the minimalist modern to the rustic farmhouse, making it universally adaptable.

Each of Bedsure's Tufted Embroidery Duvet Cover Sets undergo a meticulous production process, where the fabric is finely brushed to create a soft and comfortable texture that is pleasing to the touch. This precision-oriented approach ensures the product's durability, maintaining its plush feel even after extensive use and repeated laundering.

The Bedsure Tufted Embroidery Duvet Cover Set has received nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5/5.0 star rating. Available in over 15 color options and full range of sizes, the duvet cover set praised for style and quality is priced beginning at $39.99.

According to Good Housekeeping: "The zipper closure was easy to use and stayed discreet in our evaluations. Attaching an insert was easy, and one user mentioned, 'I like that it was a neutral design yet more stylish than a solid color.'"

Bedsure's winning products embody the brand's commitment to comfort, design, and practicality. This philosophy has earned Bedsure industry recognition and the trust and loyalty of millions of customers.

For more information, visit: goodhousekeeping.com/beddingawards2023

For Bedsure's product offerings, visit: https://amzn.to/3N3VEqk

CONTACT: Mina Luo, mina.luo@shinebed.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bedsure