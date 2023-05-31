Small Business Administration (SBA) Expert John Dicus Joins Command Holdings and The Pequot Community of Companies

Senior Leader Hired to Continue to Fuel Exponential Growth for the Companies

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Holdings, a Native American owned community of companies, today announced that it hired John Dicus as Director of Business Integration and Compliance. Mr. Dicus will lead the business compliance program and continuity development of new organizations within Command Holdings.

WWC Global, a Pequot Company (PRNewsfoto/WWC Global) (PRNewswire)

Command Holdings, a company owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, continues aggressive growth.

Dicus's hiring comes as Command Holdings continues its strategic expansion with multiple acquisitions and aggressive growth. In the past two years, the firm acquired WWC Global, a management consulting agency, Quattro Consulting, and Celeen LLC, both information technology firms. This increased the Command Holdings team to over 500 members and more than $100 million in revenue.

In his new role, Dicus will bring his extensive expertise from working as Seattle District Lead Business Opportunity Specialist for the Small Business Administration (SBA) to The Pequot Community of Companies. At the SBA, he focused on increasing the engagement between the contracting industry, native organizations, and the government. Prior to the SBA, he was a Contract Administrator for the U.S. Army.

"As a best-in-class organization, all components of our operations are future ready," said Jon Panamaroff, CEO of Command Holdings. "Along with our reputation for unparalleled service delivery, John's tremendous knowledge of regulatory and compliance standards will provide us with a leading edge in our contracting process."

Command Holdings was established in 2017 and is the non-gaming investment arm of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

About Command Holdings, a Pequot Company

Command Holdings is a federally chartered Section 17 holding company owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. With expertise in government, health, facilities, and technology, the firm provides value-driven client solutions and excellent service delivery. Command Holdings has four operating groups and multiple operating firms - The Pequot Community of Companies. The vision for the company is to be a best-in-class, future ready organization that provides value to our clients and benefits the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the communities in which we operate for generations to come.

For more information, visit www.commandholdingspqt.com.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located at one of America's oldest Indian reservations, Mashantucket, in Southeastern Connecticut. The Tribe owns and operates one of the largest resort casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino and Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, located at the iconic Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico, along with other hospitality businesses including a world-class golf course and luxury spa. The Tribe also owns and operates Command Holdings, a professional services firm with expertise in government, health, facilities, and technology. As one of Connecticut's highest revenue contributors and largest employers, the Mashantucket Pequots have provided the state more than $4 billion in revenue. The Tribe has also contributed hundreds of millions in donations and sponsorships for the benefit of communities and tribes in need, locally and throughout the U.S.

