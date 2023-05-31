Rebag and Christie's Partner to Offer Exclusive Selection of Highly Covetable Luxury Handbags

The luxury resale authority continues to push the resale market's boundaries through a partnership with Christie's

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag announces an exclusive auction offering with Christie's. Rebag's curated selection will be part of Christie's Handbags Online: The New York Edit, during Luxury Week, an online-only sale open for bidding on May 30th and closing on June 12th, 2023. The unparalleled collection of handbags, carefully selected by Rebag, will feature the ultimate assortment of highly-coveted and limited edition pieces. Highlights include highly sought after Hermès styles such as a Limited Edition Colormatic Kelly (estimate: $24,000 - 35,000), a Limited Edition Gold Swift Leather Shadow Birkin (estimate: $24,000 - 35,000), and a Matte White Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Birkin (estimate: $90,000 - 120,000), among others.

The pièce de résistance: an Hermès Perspective Cavalière Kellywood 22 (estimate: $170,000 - 220,000), one of the rarest luxury handbags in the world. The 2022 Hermès Kellywood features a body of solid beechwood and a front panel that is marked by the signature Hermès "Perspective Cavalière" pattern, an optical design of two-dimensional objects in volume, designed in collaboration with Paris-based art collective Anamorphée. Composed of six different types of leather in an array of colors, the Kellywood beautifully displays Hermès' dedication to detail and intricate design. The front flap is expertly made from flawless Fauve Barénia leather and finished with white contrasting stitching, further demonstrating the highly precise mastery of craft the brand is known for.

Rebag and Christie's will also present a covetable assortment of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Christian Dior styles including a pale pink Alligator Chanel Classic Jumbo Double Flap (estimate: $10,000 - 15,000), Virgil Abloh Monogram Mirror Louis Vuitton Cotteville 40 (estimate: $7,000 - 10,000), burgundy Crocodile Mini Fendi Peekaboo (estimate: $3,000 - 4,000), and metallic rainbow Dior Limited Edition Lady Art Bagy by John Giorno (estimate: $2,000 - 3,000).

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the iconic Christie's auction house to offer an exclusive, unparalleled assortment of rare and highly-coveted handbags," says Charles Gorra, Founder and CEO of Rebag. "Collectors will relish the opportunity to secure the most exceptional pieces in our expertly-vetted inventory, particularly rare and limited edition designer styles."

