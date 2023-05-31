Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Ed Mitzen Releases New Book: "Wealthy and White: Why Rich Guys Like Me Have to Show Up, Step Up, and Give Others a Hand Up"

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Mitzen, acclaimed philanthropist, executive, author, and entrepreneur, is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated book, "Wealthy and White: Why Rich Guys Like Me Have to Show Up, Step Up, and Give Others a Hand Up." This groundbreaking work challenges the systemic advantages that white individuals, including Mitzen himself, have historically enjoyed in America and calls for proactive change to uplift others in society.

"Wealthy and White: Why Guys Like Me Have to Show Up, Step Up, and Give Others a Hand Up" by Ed Mitzen released May 30, 2023 (PRNewswire)

In "Wealthy and White," Mitzen fearlessly delves into the unspoken caste system that permeates American society. By drawing upon his own experiences as a successful white man, Mitzen exposes the undeniable advantage he has gained from America's historical status quo. However, rather than succumbing to complacency, he chooses to break down these barriers and empower others.

Through poignant storytelling and thought-provoking insights, "Wealthy and White" invites readers to embark on an epic journey of transformation with Mitzen. His mission is clear: to effect change from within the system, leveraging knowledge, influence, wealth, and entrepreneurial spirit to address the chronic societal problems caused by systemic racism.

Mitzen's call to action mirrors the values of renowned philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. By embracing intentional philanthropy, he encourages readers to utilize their skills and business acumen to not only create personal success but also to uplift others and inspire positive change. The book provides a roadmap to the rich emotional rewards that come from giving back and the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy.

Ed Mitzen is no stranger to making a difference. As the founder and CEO of Fingerpaint Group, a billion-dollar business, he has garnered both recognition and success. His commitment to intentional philanthropy led him to co-found the award-winning nonprofit Business for Good alongside his wife, Lisa. With a strong focus on equity, community-building, arts and culture preservation, emergency services, and combating homelessness and food insecurity, Mitzen actively supports organizations that drive positive change.

"Wealthy and White" has already received high praise, with Mr. Hughes Van Ellis, a 102-year-old survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, commending Mitzen's efforts. In his advance praise quote, Mr. Van Ellis expressed gratitude for Mitzen's kindness and generosity.

As the release of "Wealthy and White" approaches, Ed Mitzen is poised to ignite a vital conversation about privilege, responsibility, and the power of giving back. Join him on May 30th as he presents his compelling vision for a more equitable America.

For more information about Ed Mitzen and "Wealthy and White: Why Rich Guys Like Me Have to Show Up, Step Up, and Give Others a Hand Up," please visit https://wealthyandwhite.com/ .

About Ed Mitzen

Ed Mitzen is a philanthropist, executive, author, and entrepreneur with a track record of success. His businesses have achieved more than $1 billion in revenue, and Fingerpaint Group, of which he is the founder and CEO, has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company for ten consecutive years. Alongside his wife, Lisa, Mitzen co-founded the award-winning nonprofit Business for Good, making significant contributions to organizations focused on creating positive change. His personal passions include promoting equity, fostering stronger communities, preserving arts and culture, providing emergency services, and combating homelessness and food insecurity. Ed Mitzen resides in Saratoga Springs, New York.

