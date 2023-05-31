1-800-GOT-JUNK? and Second Chance Toys partner in national Toy Donation event

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? , the World's Largest Junk Removal Service, has once again partnered with the US-based nonprofit organization, Second Chance Toys , in a nationwide plastic toy diversion initiative. This widespread, single day event exemplifies these organizations' shared focus on community involvement and sustainable practices.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? and Second Chance Toys partnership (CNW Group/1-800-GOT-JUNK?) (PRNewswire)

Drew Trautman, owner of the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? New Jersey North East franchise and Chairman of Second Chance Toys, spearheaded this charitable initiative, encouraging fellow 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise partners across the United States to participate. Throughout the month of April, over twenty 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises joined forces, collecting gently used toys from their daily Junk Removal jobs free-of-charge. Generous 1-800-GOT-JUNK? customers readily donated their toys, knowing they would bring joy to disadvantaged children. These toy collections were matched by the Second Chance Toys team and on May 3rd, all items were donated to a variety of affiliate children's charities across the United States.

This years' event was the most successful initiative in the 17 year history of Second Chance Toys, having an incredible impact on both the environment and the lives of at least 3,500 children . In one afternoon, over 1,700 toys were donated and an impressive 6.8 thousand pounds of plastic waste was diverted from landfills.

"This event is a testament to the power of collaboration and the dedication of our franchise partners," says Trautman. "We not only brought smiles to the faces of children, but also demonstrated our commitment to sustainability practices, showcasing the positive impact we can make when we come together as a community."

The partnership between 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises and Second Chance Toys dates back to 2006 when Trautman saw an opportunity to support the non-profit's efforts by transporting donated toys to various charities. Since then, over twenty-five 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises have helped deliver over 250,000 toys to various children's charities, ultimately diverting over 2.5 tons of plastic from landfills.

"We are incredibly grateful to the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises that continue to show their incredible support and dedication." says Second Chance Toys Director, Zoe Cook-Nadal. "Together we are making a positive impact on the lives of children in need while also championing a greener future. The partnership we have with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is without question one of the greatest assets to the Second Chance Toys operation and we look forward to future collaborations."

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of Junk Removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1-800-GOT-JUNK?