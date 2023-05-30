SCAD Celebrates Class of 2023

Commencement for Largest Graduating Class Set for June 2-3

Will Packer, Tabitha Brown, and Liliana Porter to Receive Honorary Degrees

ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, Ga., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is thrilled to announce programming for SCAD 2023 commencement, June 2-3 in Savannah and Atlanta, Georgia. SCAD is proud to celebrate the achievements of the 2023 graduating class, the largest ever in university history, with more than 3,500 total graduates.

This year, outstanding graduates will represent more than forty top-ranked programs including interactive design and game development, interior design, film and television, advertising, graphic design, and design management. Talented students from an array of these programs will deliver inspiring speeches and be celebrated by fellow students, family, faculty, staff, and acclaimed industry leaders.

SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace will confer degrees in-person or virtually at all scheduled ceremonies in Atlanta and Savannah.

"The SCAD Class of 2023 takes flight, destined for careers around the globe, where they've been hired by an elite cadre of brands to work their creative, entrepreneurial magic," said President Paula Wallace. "This year, we celebrate the largest hive in SCAD history, ready to build a better world with beneficent hands, brilliant minds, and beautiful hearts. Our Bees can do it all!"

Honorary degrees will be presented to industry and community leaders including record breaking Emmy-nominated producer Will Packer , actress and social media personality Tabitha Brown , award-winning costume designer Janie Bryant , and renowned international artist Liliana Porter . Also receiving honorary degrees are Atlanta philanthropist and entrepreneur Stacey Leebern , Hyundai Hope on Wheels executive director John Guastaferro , BAFTA award-winning director and story artist Joel Crawford, and former Disney Imagineering president Robert Weis .

The event will be live-streamed via YouTube with a link to the live broadcast at scad.edu/commencement, giving at-home viewers a front-row seat.

The success rate for the university is unmatched; 99% of SCAD Spring 2022 graduates reported being employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD alumni have found fulfilling careers at Adobe, Deloitte, Delta Air Lines, Microsoft, Spotify, and more.

OUTSTANDING STUDENTS

Atlanta

Valedictorian

Regina Vera Castellanos

Animation | School of Animation & Motion

Salutatorian

Anna Andreyenka

Advertising | School of Business Innovation

Excelsus Laureate

Nitya Bellani

Graphic Design | School of Design

Presidential Medalist

Ja'Baris Bakerville

Fashion | School of Fashion

Savannah

Valedictorian

Khushi Bhatt

Immersive Reality | School of Creative Technology

Salutatorian

Lara Federspiel

User experience | School of Design

Excelsus Laureate

Desmond Du

Motion media | School of Animation and Motion

Presidential Medalist

Bhavna Bhavanishkar

Design management |School of Business Innovation

Presentation of Degrees ceremonies will take place at the Savannah Convention Center and the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Savannah graduates will participate in the ceremony designated for their school on either Friday, June 2, or Saturday, June 3. For loved ones who cannot attend in person, all ceremonies will stream live online on YouTube.

SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls more than 16,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 120 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator. SCAD is No. 1 in the U.S., according to Art & Object's 2023 Best Art Schools ranking, with additional top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. For the past five years, 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu .

