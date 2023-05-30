HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN GOLDMAN SACHS 44th ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's management team will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dana Point, CA on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Luis Sanay, CFA

445-235-8386

lsanay@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences