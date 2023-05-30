FundamentalVR Launches Fundamental Core - A Ground-Breaking SDK that Accelerates Immersive Surgical Training Globally

BOSTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global leader in immersive surgical training, FundamentalVR announces the launch of its ground-breaking SDK, Fundamental Core, an all-in-one, first-of-its-kind toolkit that allows developers to quickly and easily create, enhance, and distribute their own surgical and medical simulations from a set of intuitive, industry-leading building blocks and online tools. The introduction of Fundamental Core marks a pivotal moment in the healthtech industry as it will allow developers to create a wide range of medical training scenarios and applications – including fast track methods to create complex haptic interactions and multiuser VR experiences.

For the first time, companies will be able to publish and distribute pre-created simulations through Fundamental Core's secure license distribution and reliable data dashboard. With the introduction of the new SDK, users will have access to a solution that can be customized to meet the unique demands of each use case, without the need to invest additional resources into development and deployment.

Since its inception in 2015, FundamentalVR's mission has been to accelerate human capability via precision simulation and advance pre-human competence to improve patient outcomes. The launch of Fundamental Core further solidifies the company's reputation as a forward thinking and progressive leader in the field. From creating immersive, high-fidelity multi-user VR environments to sophisticated haptic interactions, Fundamental Core is a dynamic toolkit designed for developers of all skill levels, and that can be used across industry and in-house by the award-winning FundamentalVR development team.

"With its intuitive interface and secure license distribution and data dashboard, the toolkit provides a seamless integration framework that enables the creation of next-level applications for numerous use cases," said Vicky Smalley, CTO at FundamentalVR. "The introduction of the new SDK is an important step forward and will accelerate the adoption of immersive surgical training solutions."

Fundamental Core's Five Components:

The Core: The downloadable toolkit filled with simulation building blocks. Comes in the form of a Unity Package.

Developer Portal: A self-assist website, allowing users to manage their accounts, access and download the SDK. The central touch point.

Online Customer Support: A collection of access points for our users, including forums and talking to an FVR representative.

Distribution & Licensing: Our method of publishing and supplying content.

Data Dashboard: A separate site allowing institutions and users to review process & engagement.

In the toolkit, developers will have access to a training scenario framework , procedure steps, and module framework, as well as user assessment capabilities to evaluate single user's and cohort's learning progress. Interactive multi-user environments and example scenes containing pre-built medical scenarios will also be available to allow for fully immersive environments with pre-built UI components. For the first time FundamentalVR will be providing access to some of its leading haptic creation tools allowing developers to quickly and easily build complete physical interactions. Tools and prefabs built with and verified by a global medical education team and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) are included.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Fundamental Core that further advances our goal of bringing accessible and immersive surgical training solutions globally," said Richard Vincent, Co-Founder and CEO of FundamentalVR. "We believe that by combining cutting-edge technology with a human-centered approach, we can continue to transform the healthcare industry and improve patients' outcomes."

Abo ut FundamentalVR

Global leader in immersive surgical training, FundamentalVR was founded with the mission to accelerate human capability in surgery and medicine by using virtual technologies. Created to transform traditional surgical training methods through virtual reality (VR), precision simulation, and a patented kinesthetic haptic system with data, artificial intelligence, and multimodal learning, FundamentalVR is advancing pre-human competence to improve patient outcomes. Its Fundamental Surgery platform allows for full rehearsal of medical and surgical procedures, and its patented HapticVRTM technology mimics the physical touch of surgical actions and accurately simulates the sensations of bone textures, muscle, and soft tissue. The platform's unlimited multi-user capabilities and mixed modalities all work individually or together for each business case, accelerating the time in which products and procedures can be brought to market and improve patient outcomes. These industry-leading features have resulted in FundamentalVR's platform being the only immersive training solution accredited by leading global education institutions such as the AAOS and Royal College of Surgeons of England. For more information, please visit FundamentalVR.com

