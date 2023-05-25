Spark GHC Continues to Build AUM with Three Additional Northeast Ohio Investments

CLEVELAND, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark GHC, a private real estate joint venture focused on hospitality assets in the U.S. Midwest, is proud to announce that they have recently made three acquisitions and/or investments in Northeast Ohio, IHG Hotels & Resorts branded, hospitality assets. The investments are in select service and extended stay assets and are diverse between healthy cash generating assets mixed with value-add opportunities.

Hospitality-Focused Private Equity Firm Adds to Midwest Portfolio; Crosses $250M AUM - Spark GHC. Cleveland Downtown Skyline. Courtesy of Adobe Stock/SeanPavonePhoto. (PRNewswire)

Importantly, the three investments add to Spark GHC's existing portfolio of IHG, Marriott, and Hilton branded properties. These are the 12th, 13th, and 14th acquisitions and/or investments made by the sponsors since 2018 and increases combined Spark GHC assets under management, based on market value, above $250 million.

Spark GHC is a joint venture between Spark Hotels, a proven developer, acquirer, and operator of Ohio-based hospitality assets, and Green Harvest Capital, a marquee asset manager of Northeast Ohio-based multi-family assets.

Spark Hotels President, Amit Patel, and COO, Bhavesh Lad, commented, "We are excited to invest in three additional Northeast Ohio, IHG branded, hospitality assets. These assets provide us a great mix of cash generation and value add potential. As we've noted in the past, we have the right team to execute on hospitality assets in this difficult capital markets environment, and the closing of these three acquisitions over the past two months gives us even more certainty."

GHC Principals, Bhavin "B" Patel and Michael J. Smith commented, "We continue to believe this is the right time for investors to diversify and acquire hospitality assets. Attractive opportunities have developed due to COVID, an aging ownership base, higher customer brand awareness, and our belief in the long-term economic resurgence in Ohio and the U.S. Midwest. Spark GHC has a unique blend of strong hospitality operatorship experience with asset management and capital markets knowledge."

Spark GHC looks forward to continued hospitality growth in 2023 and beyond. To work, invest, or partner with the company please contact management via www.sparkghc.com or mgmt@sparkghc.com.

About Spark GHC: The firm's mission is to improve the daily guest experience through technological innovation, remain strong stewards of the community, and provide a healthy cash return and diversification benefit to investors. The joint venture is passionate about Ohio and the U.S. Midwest – business and travel friendly regions – that are still in the early stages of an economic resurgence led by strong educational institutions, good interstate/rail/air connectivity, and low cost of living.

Combining Best in Class Hospitality Operators with Experienced Real Estate Investors Focused on the U.S. Midwest. (PRNewswire)

