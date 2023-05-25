Eton Solution Introduces the Administrative Family Office™ to Broaden Access to World-Class Wealth Management Technology and Professional Services

AFO™ Dramatically Reduces the Cost and Complexity of Accessing Tailored Family Office Services Powered by the AtlasFive® Technology Platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eton Solutions, creator of the award-winning AtlasFive® technology platform, today launched the industry-first Administrative Family Office (AFO)™. The AFO™ introduces a cost-effective, integrated solution for ultra-high-net-worth families, starting from $25 million in assets, offering the same powerful capabilities as large SFOs, making the benefits of a single-family office accessible to a wider audience.

"Our AFO™ fundamentally changes the industry by democratizing sophisticated wealth management technology and services, making them available to more families," stated Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman of Eton Solutions. "Many ultra-high-net-worth families who aspire to have their own single-family office will find an AFO-powered office a far more cost-effective and rewarding alternative. We're essentially delivering a virtual family office in the palm of your hand."

AFO™ merges AtlasFive® technology with professional services to manage comprehensive family wealth management needs. Clients retain freedom to select investment advisors and strategies, while AFO™ facilitates key services like bill pay, tax preparation data, accounting, document management, backed by robust cyber security and proven governance processes. Existing family offices can also upgrade their technology with this integrated system, optimizing cost-efficiency.

The platform enables timely financial reporting, including net worth status in near real-time, allowing precise wealth management. "Establishing a single-family office can be costly and complex for families with less than a billion dollars under management," commented Eton Founder and CEO Robert Mallernee. "Our AFO™ fills this void by offering end-to-end wealth and business affairs management, leveraging our AtlasFive® platform, expertise, and economies of scale."

With a 30-day implementation period, AFO™ is tailored to individual families' requirements. Its client portal and mobile app offer easy access to information, reports, and transaction approvals with complete transparency and controlled access. By integrating financial data and risk reporting, AFO™ facilitates quick decision-making and provides a secure platform for managing all assets to increase efficiency and visibility.

For families seeking to establish or enhance a family office, AFO™ serves as a comprehensive solution.

