Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

A virtual fireside chat at the TD Cowen 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday , May 31, 2023.

A fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 1:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 a.m. PT on Monday , June 12, 2023 in Dana Point, CA.

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

