Institute of Oncology Ljubljana Leverages SOPHiA DDM™ Platform for Cancer Research

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that the Institute of Oncology Ljubljana (IOL), a comprehensive public institution for detection, treatment and research of cancer, based in Ljubljana, Slovenia, is live on SOPHiA DDM™. To help advance its clinical oncology research, IOL is leveraging low-pass Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) data computed by the proprietary GIInger deep-learning algorithm from SOPHiA GENETICS to increase research efficiency and obtain actionable clinical insights to make data-driven decisions that improve the quality of patient care.

IOL will use SOPHiA DDM™ to identify Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) in tumor samples. HRD is when a cell is unable to repair double-stranded breaks, which can lead to the accumulation of genomic scars. HRD is a common feature of high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) as well as breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancers, and can be used as a potential predictive biomarker for therapy response.

"As the leading institution in the country for the detection, treatment and research of cancer, we work to ensure balanced and proper development of oncology health services. This is why research and education hold a special position at the Institute," said Dr. Srdjan Novaković, DSc (Biol.), Head of the Department of Molecular Diagnostic, Institute of Oncology Ljubljana. "With the support of SOPHiA GENETICS, our researchers will be able to expedite testing and analysis associated with the determination of HRD, helping to facilitate faster clinical decision-making and advance cancer research in Slovenia."

IOL will use the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which offers an application that is capable of combining information from germline and somatic homologous recombination repair (HRR) mutations, including BRCA1 and BRCA2, with a measure of genomic scarring. Through this approach, users can obtain reliable and fast, in-house data. HRR is a cellular process that repairs double-stranded breaks (DSB) arising from the DNA replication process or resulting from exposure to DNA-damaging agents.

"Our work at SOPHiA GENETICS is to democratize data-driven medicine," said Esteban Czwan, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will support the Institute of Oncology Ljubljana to gain comprehensive genomic insights powered by deep learning algorithms, leading to data-driven conclusions, while helping them increase efficiency and volume of profiles analyzed."

With the cloud-based SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, the Institute of Oncology Ljubljana will amass an in-house database that will help to further their cancer research and progress for all of Slovenia.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA DDM™ Dx Homologous Recombination Deficiency Solution is available as a CE-IVD product for In Vitro Diagnostic Use in Europe, Turkey, and Slovenia. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

