WiMi Hologram Cloud to Vigorously Dig Into Web 3.0 the Spatial Web Technology

BEIJING, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, who has invested in research related to virtual digital technology since its early days, today announced its continual exploration of cutting-edge technologies and that it has accumulated a large number of patented technologies and software systems related to Web 3.0.

Web 3.0 is the next-generation Internet that stimulates group intelligence, with applications including blockchain, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and extended reality. These technologies will form the core technology stack for future enterprises and reconstruct new ways of linking, communicating, and collaborating in the digital world.

WiMi has accumulated over 500 intellectual property rights in the Internet of intelligence, personalization, interactivity, and virtualization in the Web 3.0 era. For example, the human-computer interaction method and system based on XR technology, the convenient 3D touch interaction system based on image processing technology, the holographic radar, the reflective holographic display system, the immersive VR device middleware software, the industrial Internet identification security control service platform, the AI-powered IoT chip with fuzzy PID algorithm, the microfluidic diffraction phase holographic imaging chip. These intellectual property rights contain patents, software systems, and chip designs. WiMi has long been involved in Web 3.0, the spatial web. This time, related applications, technologies, and patents will give WiMi a first-mover advantage.

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

