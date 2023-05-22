Genesys Announces Larry Shurtz as New Chief Sales Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, today announced the addition of Larry Shurtz to the company as chief sales officer to help propel the company's momentum in the market and drive impact across the organization. Shurtz will oversee the company's global go-to-market strategies, including commercial activities, field sales and partner ecosystem operations.

"Larry's proven background in driving results and transformation in the technology sector will further solidify the Genesys leadership in Experience as a Service," said Tony Bates, Genesys CEO and Chairman. "His results-oriented leadership will play an integral role in how we seize the expansive market opportunity ahead of us by accelerating the Genesys growth engine and harnessing the cloud partner ecosystem to drive continuous value to new and existing customers."

Shurtz joins Genesys from Confluent, where he was chief revenue officer. Under his leadership, the company delivered more than 60% revenue growth, doubled customer count and beat all street-guided metrics for seven publicly reported quarters. Prior to that, he spent a decade with Salesforce, leading a 1,300-person team to $2.1 billion in revenue. While at Salesforce, he led the Financial Services and Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations, where his team launched the first purpose-built vertical solution, Financial Services Cloud. Earlier in his career, Larry was an area vice president at Oracle where he led national teams in both the Consumer Packaged Goods and Aerospace industries.

"Genesys is at the forefront of transforming an entire industry," said Larry Shurtz, Genesys chief sales officer. "As the last remaining major on-premises holdout, contact centers are now making the transition to the cloud; and Genesys is uniquely positioned to lead them into the future. With the most innovative cloud platform on the market and unmatched orchestration capabilities, Genesys is enabling our customers to differentiate and win by providing incredible experiences to their customers."

