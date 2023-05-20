Hensley Beverage Company Completes Acquisition of Premier Distributing Company

PHOENIX, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hensley Beverage Company, one of the largest beverage distributors in the nation, has completed the acquisition of New Mexico based Premier Distributing Company. This acquisition adds around 7.5 million cases to Hensley's portfolio.

"This is a new day for Hensley Beverage Company as we expand our geographic footprint outside of Arizona," Andy McCain, President and COO of Hensley Beverage Company, said. "We have known the Premier organization for many years and are excited that they have entrusted our company to continue their legacy. We look forward to getting to know the Premier team and integrating them into the new combined organization."

Already the leading distributor of craft, domestic and import beer, spirits, fine wine and non-alcoholic beverages throughout Arizona, Hensley Beverage Company will now expand its sales and service of Anheuser-Busch InBev beverages throughout the majority of New Mexico. Hensley Beverage Company will continue to operate all the New Mexico locations as Premier Distributing Company, while welcoming the addition of 300 new employees in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe, Clovis, Farmington and Gallup.

Hensley Beverage Company is committed to the communities it serves and looks forward to the opportunity to expand its tradition of quiet but substantial philanthropy and volunteerism into New Mexico communities as well. Hensley's philanthropic support extends to hundreds of organizations in the areas of education, arts & culture, health and human services and the promotion of diversity. Many of Hensley's executives and senior leaders have served in multiple leadership positions among local nonprofits. In addition, a comprehensive corporate social responsibility program is implemented annually by Hensley Beverage Company and Anheuser-Busch InBev to promote the moderate use of beverage alcohol and to stop underage and illegal consumption.

About Hensley Beverage Company:

Founded in 1955, Hensley is a multi-generational, family-owned, local Arizona beverage wholesaler that distributes a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch InBev beers, top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non-alcohol beverages, water, soda, tea, wine, and spirits. Hensley employs over 1,600 employees, servicing a customer base of more than 11,000 retail accounts throughout Arizona and New Mexico from multiple state-wide branches. With corporate headquarters located in Phoenix, Hensley also has fully operational controlled environment warehouse space in 11 different locations across Arizona (Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, Chandler and Show Low) and New Mexico (Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Sante Fe, Clovis, Farmington and Gallup). For more information, visit www.hensley.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Hensley Beverage Company