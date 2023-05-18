Sanofi Applauds Supreme Court Ruling Supporting Scientific Innovation by Striking Down Amgen's Asserted PCSK9 Patent Claims in Amgen v Sanofi

Decision unanimously affirms the United States Federal Circuit Court's opinion that Amgen's asserted U.S. PCSK9 patent claims are invalid

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is pleased with the United States Supreme Court's ruling in Amgen v. Sanofi et. al. The decision unanimously affirms the United States Federal Circuit Court's opinion that is favorable to Sanofi and Regeneron.

This ruling reinforces our longstanding belief that Amgen's asserted patent claims are invalid and represents an unequivocal win for America's innovation economy, its scientists, and researchers. Most importantly, it is a win for patients who rely on the lifesaving discoveries made through years of research and investment by the biopharma community. The justices rejected an attempt to radically change the longstanding legal standard for patent validity under the enablement doctrine – a move that would have blocked progress for entire classes of molecules, deterred innovative competition, and led to potential increases of drug prices.

We thank the Justices and the many groups, individuals and the U.S. government who supported our defense of scientific innovation.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

