Red Canary Named a Leader in Managed Detection and Response Report by Independent Research Firm

DENVER, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Canary was recently named a Leader by Forrester in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response, Q2 2023 . Red Canary received the highest possible score in nine evaluation criteria, including time-to-value, threat hunting, threat intelligence, extended detection and response (XDR), and platform capabilities.

The report states:

" Red Canary proves the value of turning threat intelligence into meaningful detections."

"Security leaders looking for superior threat hunting and detection engineering capabilities should evaluate Red Canary ."

This recognition from Forrester comes on the heels of Red Canary surpassing $100M in annual recurring revenue , achieving a 99.2% customer satisfaction (CSAT) score, and adding 246 customers in its FY23 to serve nearly 1,000 total customers.

"We put our customers at the center of everything we do," said Brian Beyer, CEO of Red Canary. "The rapidly changing threat landscape requires leading MDR providers like us to do everything we can to keep our customers safe. Our relentless focus on delivering quality at scale helps us retain customer love – from Fortune 500 organizations with sophisticated security operations to small organizations without dedicated security professionals. For us, this latest recognition is a testament to our commitment to do what's right for our customers around the world."

About Red Canary

Red Canary is a leader in managed detection and response (MDR). We serve companies of every size and industry, focusing on finding and stopping threats before they can have a negative impact. As the security ally for nearly 1,000 organizations, we provide MDR across our customers' cloud workloads, identities, SaaS applications, networks, and endpoints. For more information about Red Canary, visit: https://www.redcanary.com .

