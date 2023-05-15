XP Health adds two executives to fuel growth, naming Ryan VanOverbeke as CCO and Joel Alperstein as CFO

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XP Health, a company dedicated to democratizing vision care with a digital-first vision benefits platform, announced the addition of Ryan VanOverbeke as Chief Commercial Officer and Joel Alperstein as Chief Financial Officer.

XP Health announced the addition of Ryan VanOverbeke as Chief Commercial Officer and Joel Alperstein as Chief Financial Officer.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Ryan VanOverbeke will be responsible for XP Health's commercial strategy and execution and will have direct oversight of sales, marketing, and customer success teams.

VanOverbeke is a talented healthcare leader with nearly 20 years of experience. Most recently, he was the chief revenue officer at Vimly Benefit Solutions, a SaaS platform designed to simplify the complexities of workforce and benefits administration. For six years he served as the senior vice president, healthcare partner executive of WEX Health where he had responsibilities for partner revenue growth and retention. During his tenure the business grew more than 500 percent through new sales and expanded distribution with 99 percent retention and revenue growth from $70 million to $370 million.

VanOverbeke also served as regional vice president of sales and account management for UnitedHealthcare where over nine years he held several sales, distribution, and leadership roles. VanOverbeke is a graduate of Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota with a bachelor of science in finance.

Joel Alperstein becomes XP Health's CFO, transitioning from his previous role at the company as fractional CFO. He is responsible for handling everything relating to cash flow, financial planning, and growth strategy initiatives.

Alperstein brings more than 30 years of fiscal experience including multi-faceted executive roles at AbsoluteCare and Avesis. As president, CFO, and board member at Avesis, a leading administrator of supplemental insurance benefits for government and commercial plans with 6.6 million members, he guided the company through their successful acquisition by Guardian in 2016. As chief administrative officer and a board member at AbsoluteCare, a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider focused on providing comprehensive and preventative care to the most vulnerable populations, Alperstein led the company through an investment of $105 million from Kinderhook Industries, LLC in December 2020. Alperstein has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Delaware and a master's in business administration from Loyola University Maryland.

"We are excited to have Ryan and Joel, two extremely high-caliber executives, joining our team, to continue pushing us towards our mission to reinvent the vision insurance industry," said Antonio Moraes, CEO, and co-founder of XP Health. "As a new member of our leadership team, Ryan brings valuable insurance benefits provider and health plan experience for millions of members, and will be an exceptional brand ambassador, passionate about differentiating XP Health as a disruptor and leader in the vision care marketplace."

About XP Health

XP Health democratizes access to high-quality, delightful experiences in vision care that double coverage and reduce costs. It is a digital-first vision platform focused on eye exams and eyewear that uses customer-centric design and technology to create a better member experience and improve access. XP Health was founded to combat the often confusing, expensive, and frustrating experiences common with vision care and vision insurance. XP Health was named to Fast Company's 2021 list of "The World's Most Innovative Companies," and over the past year has expanded from 30 to 1500+ customers, including DocuSign, Navistar, Chegg, Sequoia Consulting, and strategic partner Guardian Life Insurance. To learn more visit xphealth.co .

Media Contact:

Ivy Cohen

Ivy Cohen Corporate Communications

(212) 399-0026

ivy@ivycohen.com

View original content:

SOURCE XP Health