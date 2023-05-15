Power Up Your Business Success with Education Sessions at Equip Exposition

Power Up Your Business Success with Education Sessions at Equip Exposition

Landscape Contractors and Outdoor Power Equipment Dealers Can Learn How to Expand Profitability, Boost Employee Retention and Navigate Industry Trends

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends like electrification of equipment and the love affair Americans have with their backyards are continuing, and Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition held October 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), is the place for landscape contractors and outdoor power equipment dealers to make the most of them with the help of the industry's best and brightest educators.

“We listened to what past attendees wanted—more education on key trends that will impact the industry and their businesses. We heard you and we’re going to deliver,” said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages Equip Expo. “We’ve bringing in the best of the best education experts that landscape contractors and outdoor power equipment dealers have asked for.” Register today at EquipExposition.com. (PRNewswire)

Early Bird discounted registration is available until Sept. 7 . Attendees can register at EquipExposition.com.

"We listened to what past attendees wanted—more education on key trends that will impact the industry and their businesses. We heard you and we're going to deliver," said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages Equip Expo. "We've bringing in the best of the best education experts that landscape contractors and outdoor power equipment dealers have asked for."

Equip Expo attendees can expect a diverse range of educational offerings in 2023 including sessions taught by experts as well as hands-on demonstrations, such as new "power sessions" with expert Don Rheem on how to apply neuroscience to better understand customers and teams, help attendees take their businesses to the next level, and retain employees.

Back by popular demand will be tree care demonstrations given by certified arborists in a real tree erected in Freedom Hall.

Dozens of education sessions will cover topics such as:

valuing your businesses accurately, growing profitability, and scaling for success,

building company culture and boosting employee retention, and developing an exit strategy,

how to store, transport and recycle outdoor power equipment batteries,

"right to repair" for dealers,

how to expand into lucrative categories like pools and spas, outdoor lighting, tree care, hardscaping, and irrigation, and

Wi-Fi and connected devices, and how to talk with customers about smart irrigation control systems and connectivity outdoors.

Landscaper education will be provided by Landscape Management Magazine. Other landscape education partners this year include: Hardscape North America, the Professional Grounds Management Society, the Irrigation Association, the Pool and Hot Tub Association, the Association of Outdoor Lighting Professionals, the Women's Tree Climbing Workshop and Davey Tree Expert Company.

Outdoor power equipment dealers can expect more sessions to help with management and profitmaking, as well as technician training. A new session will review diagnosing and repairing robotic and autonomous mowers. Dealer education partners include: Bob Clements International, Power Equipment Trade magazine, the North American Equipment Dealers Association, and the Equipment and Engine Training Council.

A keynote session for all attendees with polar explorer Ben Saunders, a three-time main stage TED speaker and master storyteller, will leave attendees inspired for their own great challenges.

Networking events also will offer educational benefits, including

a new Women's Industry Reception will give women a place to grow their network and connect with other leaders, and

social media influencer events like The Morning Show at Expo and the afternoon ENERGIZE session which will rev up audiences and get you thinking creatively about your business and its bottom line.

"No matter where you are in your business, we have offerings for you," adds Kiser. "But it's important to make plans for the education sessions by registering for them in advance."

Learn more and register: https://www.equipexposition.com/education

"Also, and I can't stress this enough, book your travel arrangements now," said Kiser. "Definitely reserve your hotel room now if you haven't done so. Twelve Louisville hotels are already full, which tells us people are enthusiastic about attending this year."

Early Bird discounted registration is available until Sept. 7. Attendees can register to attend for as little as $25 per person. Learn more at https://www.equipexposition.com/attendee.

Last year, Equip Expo broke attendance records and attracted more than 25,000 attendees who hailed from all 50 states and 49 countries, with the furthest traveling attendees journeying from Guam, New Zealand and Australia.

Download images for coverage:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/96qv0gr15sji5yd/AAAmUtlnRrhqAu4HXUg858M6a?dl=0

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is the largest annual trade show in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of Equip Exposition, 703-887-4877, ami@fourleafpr.com

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of Equip Exposition, 240-988-6243, debbi@fourleafpr.com

Equip Exposition Logo (PRNewsfoto/Equip Exposition) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equip Exposition