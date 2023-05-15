Cision Fortifies Its Omni-Channel Intelligence Offering and Renews Twitter Strategic Partnership

Cision creates the most comprehensive data set and distribution network in the industry through the unique curation of thousands of partners.

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, an end-to-end consumer and media intelligence and communications platform, creates a complete, omni-channel view of brands and their relationships with key stakeholders. Through thousands of curated partnerships, Cision delivers the most comprehensive media intelligence and media distribution in the communications and marketing ecosystem with unmatched scale at the global, regional and local level. Notable relationships include the New York Times, the Associated Press, the Financial Times, Yahoo International, Captivate and almost 1,000 additional exclusive relationships with publishers.

In addition to print, broadcast, and digital media, social media offers an essential lens into omni-channel media intelligence. Cision and Brandwatch, a Cision business unit, uniquely bring together a diverse set of social platforms including Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Tumblr and Reddit, among others, to help organizations understand and engage with their stakeholders.

Cision is proud to announce the renewal of its global strategic partnership that includes Brandwatch with Twitter, a social platform that gives voice to constituents across segments. "Our technology, deep expertise, and holistic global omni-media investment strategy, put us in the unique position to transform media data into the actionable insights our clients must have to effectively understand, shape and amplify their stories and strategies in real time. Our decade long-standing partnership with Twitter helps us deliver on this commitment," said Pehr Luedtke, Senior Vice President Content Partnerships at Cision.

Haim Vaturi, Revenue and Partnerships lead at Twitter added, "Twitter is committed to deepening our data relationships with industry- best providers. Partnering with leaders like Cision helps us unlock the value of our unique data and entire product suite."

In addition to Twitter, Cision initiated other unique partnerships this year. In January, Cision's Brandwatch division became an official partner of Reddit and was first to market with Reddit's full data firehose. In March, Cision's PR Newswire division partnered with Captivate, a leading out-of-home video network, giving press release clients greater visibility through Captivate's 14,500 screens in premium locations across the US and Canada.

Cision is a comprehensive consumer and media intelligence and communications platform enabling public relations, marketing and communications professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of leaders to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including PR Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

Brandwatch is the world's premier social suite, empowering over 5,000 of the world's most admired companies to understand and engage with customers at the speed of social.

Combining pioneering, AI-enriched digital consumer intelligence with industry-leading social media management tools, Brandwatch offers a complementary suite of specialized, best-in-class products and services that support intelligently connected workflows. With Brandwatch, brands and agencies can adapt and thrive in today's fast-moving digital world by making smarter decisions and executing data-driven social strategies at every customer touchpoint.

Operating and serving clients the world over, Brandwatch has 15 offices across the globe and more than 1,000 employees worldwide. Brandwatch is a Cision Company.

