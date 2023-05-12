KSTAR Reveals Lithium-ion UPS at Data Center World

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kstar (002518. SZ), a leading provider of data center infrastructure equipment and solution, announced its debut at the Data Center World Austin 2023 held from May 8-11 at the Austin Convention Center in TX, USA.

Data Center World Austin 2023 is the leading digital infrastructure event designed for data center professionals. At the Kstar booth, a variety of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions & modular data center solutions tailored for the North American market attracted the attention of many participants.

One of the main highlights of the Kstar's exhibition was the Memopower Li series lithium-ion UPS rating from 1kVA-3kVA. The Memopower Li series is the most up-to-date lithium-ion UPS solution. It boasts several key features:

Compact footprint

Online double conversion for robust power protection

Up to 3x the life of lead-acid batteries

Requires less service and replacement

Commenting on the growth of the lithium-ion UPS sector in the industry, Heidi, Kstar's sales director in North America, said, "Across the world, the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions is increasing at an accelerating pace. Data center is among the highest electric power consumers, forcing operators to turn to energy-saving solutions. With the benefits of smaller size, lighter weight, and longer life, lithium-ion batteries will hold a key role in the green data centers of the future. At Kstar, we proudly lead the way."

Kstar is also leading the way for a more sustainable data center with its IDU series prefabricated data center showcased at the event. The benefits of IDU 4.0 prefabricated data center include:

Modular design to accelerate deployment and reduce over-configuration.

Aisle containment & in-row cooling enhance the cooling efficiency.

PUE can be lowered to 1.3, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

"Companies are racing to deploy edge infrastructure in new locations to fulfill the demand for digital business. Kstar prefabricated solution is the wise choice for these applications. With 30 years of experience engineering power, thermal, and monitoring management solutions for the data center, our team are experts in providing customized products, solutions and customer support for every project." said Heidi.

About Kstar

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co Ltd. (KSTAR) is a global leader in R&D and manufacturing Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), modular data centers, PV, and ESS solutions. According to Omida's latest report, KSTAR ranked No.5 in the global UPS market and according to CCID's report, Kstar ranked No.1 in China's UPS sales among local brands. The company's manufacturing capabilities are supported by nearly 4,200 employees and five huge manufacturing and assembly facilities globally.

For more information about Kstar lithium-ion UPS solutions or other solutions, please visit https://www.kstar.com. For sales and technical inquiries, please email sales@kstar.com.

