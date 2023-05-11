K&N Receives the SEMA Data Excellence Award and Platinum Ranking

Pioneer in Sustainable Air Filtration Systems Celebrates

SEMA Data Excellence Award and Platinum Ranking

RIVERSIDE, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N Engineering, a leader in the automotive aftermarket filtration industry, has been awarded the prestigious SEMA Data Excellence Award with the highest possible ranking of Platinum. The honor was also earned by the other performance brands in the K&N family – AEM, Airaid, and Spectre.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the awarding body, praised all four brands for their commitment to providing real value to customers and consumers through the use of top-quality product data.

"SEMA applauds K&N with the SEMA Data Excellence Award, which honors companies for their commitment to providing industry-leading product datasets for the industry and consumers. K&N has demonstrated their ongoing dedication and diligence in maintaining top quality product data, having been recognized with the Award three years in a row," said Gigi Ho, VP of Operations for SEMA Data.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with this award," said Scott Galey, Senior Vice President of Sales at K&N. "Data is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We believe that quality data has the power to transform businesses and we are proud to be at the forefront of the industry."

ABOUT SEMA

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) represents the $51 billion a year specialty equipment automotive aftermarket industry. The trade association includes more than 7,500 businesses nationwide that manufacture, distribute, market and retail specialty parts and accessories for vehicles, and employs over one million Americans, in addition to producing appearance accessories, racing and performance parts, restoration equipment, and high-technology products for passenger and recreational vehicles. Learn more at sema.org.

ABOUT K&N ENGINEERING

Since 1969, K&N® has been an industry-leader in filtration technology—offering products including air filters, intake systems, and more to increase performance, protection, and longevity in thousands of vehicle applications for automotive enthusiasts worldwide. A long and storied racing heritage continues to contribute to the development of products for all types of vehicles and engines. For more information about K&N, visit knfilters.com.

