Adela Announces Appointment of Alan Williams as Chief Operating Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc., an innovator in minimal residual disease (MRD) detection and monitoring and early cancer detection with a routine blood test, announced today that Alan Williams, PhD has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Alan brings proven and deep expertise in product development, and in scaling clinical laboratory operations from his senior executive roles at Somalogic, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Ion Torrent), and Affymetrix.

"I am thrilled to have joined the exceptionally innovative and talented team at Adela," said Alan Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Adela. "Adela's genome-wide methylation enrichment platform is designed to have unique advantages in applications such as guiding the use of cancer therapy and detecting recurrences earlier, without requiring access to tumor tissue. Adela has the opportunity to improve the care for the millions of people impacted by cancer."

In his senior executive roles, Alan has developed, launched and scaled-up multiple industry-defining products. Most recently as Chief Development Officer of SomaLogic, where his responsibilities included oversight of assay and software development, data science, bioinformatics, information technology, and lab operations, he delivered proteomic analysis at scale. Prior to SomaLogic, he developed the first bench top high throughput NGS platform at Ion Torrent and the first transcriptome-on-a-chip platform at Affymetrix, complete with sophisticated bioinformatic and data science solutions.

"I am delighted to welcome Alan to Adela. Alan's track record of success with bringing products to market, at scale, is highly impressive," said Scott Bratman, CEO. "Alan's leadership will help Adela accelerate bringing our products to market, leveraging the unique advantages of Adela's genome-wide methylation platform."

About Adela

Adela is focused on minimal residual disease (MRD) detection and monitoring and early cancer detection with a routine blood test. The company's proprietary genome-wide methylome enrichment platform captures information from small quantities of cell-free DNA and applies machine learning to detect, monitor, and classify underlying disease. The platform specifically isolates the highly informative (methylated) regions of the genome through a high-affinity enrichment process, enabling it to more efficiently capture broad genomic information and preserve it for sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion). The platform's potential advantage in detecting early-stage disease enables applications in MRD detection and disease monitoring and early cancer detection. Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, and RA Capital Management. Find more information at adelabio.com.

