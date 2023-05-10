Sourcepass Honored as Winner of Two 2023 Stevie American Business Awards

Stevie winners will be presented with their awards on June 13 in New York City

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, was named the winner of two 2023 Stevie® Awards in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®, winning in the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year category and in the Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"We are honored to be awarded two Stevie awards," said Sourcepass CEO Chuck Canton. "With our mission to deliver an IT experience clients love; we are especially proud of the confirmation of our achievements in customer satisfaction."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

