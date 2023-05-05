Harbour Group Acquires Americo

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americo Chemical Products, Inc. ("Americo"), is now part of the Harbour Group family of companies, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Americo is a leading provider of innovative chemical solutions for industries that require surface treatment of metal and other substrates, as well as waste-water treatment. The company, which is headquartered in Elgin, IL was founded in 1989 by Chris Bozin, who will continue to serve as CEO.

"We are excited to welcome Americo to Harbour Group," said Mr. Fox. "With a focus on providing uniquely formulated solutions to customers' specific needs, Americo helps its customers solve challenging pre-treatment problems and improve operating performance. In partnering with Harbour Group, Americo will be in an even stronger position to scale in its existing market, while focusing on expanding its product offering and end market applications."

Mr. Bozin added, "We are thrilled to join the Harbour Group family. The firm is well known for its strong reputation of building great businesses and operational excellence. Harbour Group's vast resources and longstanding track record of success will help guide Americo through its next phase of growth, both organically and through complementary acquisitions. We believe this partnership will allow us to enhance our footprint in the marketplace as we continue to emphasize our high-touch customer service business model."

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including outdoor living products, specialty fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 223 companies in 49 different industries.

