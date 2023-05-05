Azamara Reveals New AzAmazing Celebrations and Exclusive Events for the 2024 World Voyage

World Voyagers will be some of the first to experience these 14 special events, designed to fully immerse them in unique destinations across the globe during their 155-night journey

MIAMI, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to unveil the 11 AzAmazing Celebrations and three exclusive World Voyage events that will take place on Azamara Onward's World Voyage, departing on January 5, 2024 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. These events have been specially curated for the 2024 World Voyage, giving guests the exciting opportunity to be one of the first to experience these immersive celebrations.

Azamara Onward at Sea (PRNewswire)

"Having just announced the expansion of our AzAmazing programming, we're pleased to share these carefully crafted events that are sure to make Azamara Onward's first ever World Voyage one to remember," said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "Each of these special celebrations are uniquely tailored to each destination, allowing our guests to get an authentic experience of local culture and traditions in extraordinary venues from the renowned Acropolis Museum in Greece to the historic Nassif House in Saudi Arabia."

Highlights from the AzAmazing Celebrations and exclusive events taking place on the 2024 World Voyage include:

Exclusive World Voyage Event: Unique Beauty and Wild Extravagance at the Taj Mahal – Mumbai, India

Only World Voyagers can embark on this exclusive full-day tour of the Taj Mahal. Guests will be flown to the iconic landmark and guided through its rich history and stunning architecture. Travelers will also enjoy a delicious lunch and local entertainment as they spend the day soaking up all the grandeur of the majestic marble structure's intricate design.

AzAmazing Day: The Madang Resort Mini Festival – Madang, Papua New Guinea

Rather than fight crowds at Papua New Guinea's renowned Cultural Festival, travelers can experience the wonders of this vibrant celebration at the Madang Resort's very own Cultural Festival, held exclusively for Azamara guests. Each distinct tribal group will showcase their traditional customs, dresses, dialects, songs, and dances through spirited performances.

AzAmazing Evening: Croatia's Past and Present – Dubrovnik, Croatia

During this AzAmazing Evening, travelers can stroll through the cobblestoned streets of Dubrovnik's old town and immerse themselves in Croatia's past and present. Pop-up shows will be set up for Azamara guests throughout including klapa performed by a local vocal group, with local sparkling wine.

Exclusive World Voyage Event: The Turkish Flame – Istanbul, Turkey

Taking place in the second largest underground cistern in Istanbul , this exclusive World Voyage event will feature traditional Turkish cuisine and beverages served alongside a high-energy performance of modernized folk dances and music from different regions of Anatolia, created just for Azamara's World Voyagers and never to be seen again.

Azamara's 2024 World Voyage is currently sold out, though Azamara is looking to add some last minute cabins for wait list guests. For more information, please visit https://www.azamara.com/azamara-world-cruise.

