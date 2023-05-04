Congruex Ranks #4 in ENR Top 500 Design Firms

Congruex was named #4 in the telecommunications sector and #132 overall in the ENR 2023 Top 500 Design Firms list and sourcebook

BOULDER, Colo., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of broadband and wireless network solutions, was ranked by Engineering News-Record (widely known as ENR) as the fourth largest design company in the telecommunications sector and 132nd overall.

ENR is an American magazine that is highly regarded as one of the top publications in the engineering and construction industry. They provide industry news and information worldwide. ENR performs annual surveys that rank U.S.-based companies by major market categories in regional and national sourcebooks. Rankings are based on category specific revenue for the prior year and companies that earn a spot are widely regarded as the best in the business.

This is Congruex's fifth time being published in one of ENR's sourcebooks, climbing year over year on the Top Design Firms list from sixth in telecommunications in 2020 to fourth in 2023. Last year, Congruex was also named ninth in the utility sector of ENR's Top 600 Specialty Contractors list and 58th overall.

This is the highest ranking Congruex has received from ENR since its inception in 2017, and that upward mobility is expected to continue as revenue rises with growing consumer demand for high-speed connectivity. In 2022, Congruex increased overall revenue by 28% and that trajectory is expected to continue in the years to come.

"We are excited to be recognized by ENR year over year as demand for digital connectivity continues to rise," said Bill Beans, Co-Founder, CEO & President of Congruex. "We attribute much of last year's design growth to our expansion of wireless network services, including the acquisition of Tower Engineering Solutions. As we continue to diversify our business across broadband and wireless infrastructure, we expect to see our ENR rankings continue to rise. This recognition from ENR is a testament to all the hard work performed by our skilled design teams across the globe."

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in 2017, with Crestview Partners, to take advantage of historic demand for digital connectivity in the United States. Congruex integrates leading engineering and construction companies into a single, turn-key platform encompassing program management, engineering, construction, and specialty services. Congruex's clients benefit from leveraging their self-perform services as an end-to-end solution. Congruex delivers engineering and construction solutions nationwide with an in-market footprint, which currently serves the West, Mountain, Central, Midwest, and Southeast regions. For more information, please visit www.congruex.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a New York-based private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments and is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations, and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials, and financial services. For more information, please visit us at www.crestview.com.

